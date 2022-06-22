Lakers Make Final Decision on Anthony Davis’ Future: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t plan to trade Anthony Davis this summer, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Lowe reported on the June 22 episode of “The Lowe Post” that Davis will be on the Lakers in 2022-23.

“I’ve been told in no uncertain terms Anthony Davis is not getting traded,” Lowe said on his podcast. “So let’s get that out of the way.”

Davis signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. The deal includes an early termination option in 2024 and will be fully up in 2025. The eight-time All-Star has only played in 76 games over the last two seasons due to injuries.

Davis’ inability to stay healthy has caused some people around the NBA to opine that the Lakers should trade the talented big man this offseason. However, it appears Los Angeles still believes in Davis, who has the same agent as LeBron James.

Davis & James Have a Good Relationship

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported in April that Davis and James “have a good relationship.” Both stars are represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

“LeBron and Anthony Davis believe they can be the foundation of a contender when they’re both fully healthy,” Scotto said on his podcast. “I know that’s a bit of an asterisk with Davis in particular. LeBron has missed some time over the past few years, but generally speaking, he’s pretty healthy. Some people wondered if the Lakers would consider dangling Davis. I personally don’t see that. People have to write stuff. I see the two of them remaining in unison together. Ultimately, Davis went to Klutch Sports to facilitate the trade to get to the Lakers in the first place. He and LeBron have a good relationship.”

Davis, 29, appeared in only 40 games in 2021-22. He missed 17 consecutive games from late December until late January after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then in mid-February, Davis sustained a foot injury versus the Utah Jazz, causing him to miss 18 straight games.

The Lakers were a walking disaster in 2021-22. They won only 33 games and didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament. Davis and James played in just 21 games together. Los Angeles is 75-33 in the regular season when James and Davis play. However, both stars have been injured over the past two years.

Davis in April: I Don’t Think Lakers Will Trade Me’

Davis, a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin in April that he doesn’t think the Lakers will trade him this summer. However, the Kentucky product is aware that his injury history is the only major blemish on an otherwise stellar professional résumé.

“I can’t control those things,” Davis told McMenamin. “That’s an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency. I mean, my job is to go out and play basketball. Obviously, I love it in L.A. If that’s something that they’re considering, then we’ll have a conversation about it. I don’t know what they’re talking about, what’s the plan. ” mean, I don’t think they’re planning on doing anything [with me]. I don’t know, man. F***, I don’t know.

“My job is to be on the basketball floor and play games. When I’m healthy, I’m a motherf***er. But I got to stay healthy. Unfortunately, it was two injuries I couldn’t control this year but I’ll be back at it next year and see what happens.”

Davis has averaged 24.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks in 138 regular-season games with the Lakers.