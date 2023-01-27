Lakers Looking to Trade Patrick Beverley, Acquire a Favorite of LeBron James: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have already made one trade this season, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. However, they may not be done making moves.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on January 26 that the Lakers are looking to trade Patrick Beverley before the NBA trade deadline. Beverley is on an expiring contract.

"I think it's more likely for the Lakers to look for a [Patrick] Beverley flop than there is to be a blockbuster deal at this point." Brian Windhorst on what other moves the Lakers could make before the trade deadline#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/FTDHqGLiJe — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 26, 2023

The Lakers acquired Beverley from the Utah Jazz in August. The Chicago native is averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season while shooting 39.4% from the field, 33.6% from beyond the arc and 82.1% from the free-throw line.

Beverley, who has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers, has a plus-minus of -98 this season. The 34-year-old will have made more than $78 million in his career once this season ends.

The Lakers Have Kicked Around the Idea of a Caris LeVert Trade

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on January 26 that the Lakers have kicked around the idea of acquiring Caris LeVert from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Amico noted that “it’s been said that LeVert is a favorite of LeBron James.”

“So far everyone from the Pistons to the Hornets to Clippers and Jazz has expressed an interest in LeVert,” Amico wrote. “And yes, even the Lakers have kicked around the idea of a LeVert trade in their scanning of rival rosters in their search for more help, sources told Hoops Wire. (In fact, it’s been said that LeVert is a favorite of LeBron James.)”

LeVert, who has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cavaliers, becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’s making $18.8 million this season while averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Amico reported that the Cavs “are far from determined to trade” LeVert.

“But right now, decent offers for LeVert don’t seem to be out there,” Amico wrote. “And the Cavs are far from determined to trade him, sources said. In fact, they like the team as it’s constructed, and are willing to let it gel and work on upgrades during the offseason.”

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka: Rui Hachimura Trade ‘Doesn’t Mean Our Work Is Finished’

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters on January 24 that he may make another trade after acquiring Hachimura if the deal makes sense for the team. Los Angeles is 23-26 on the season.

“I think the calculus for the Lakers is to win a championship or not. There’s no in-between or incremental growth,” Pelinka said. “So as we analyze opportunities, we have to do it through that lens. And, I said this at the beginning of the season, if there’s an opportunity to get all the way to the end and win a championship, there’s no resource we’ll hold on to if we feel like that’s there.

“The completely unwise thing to do would be to shoot a bullet early and then not have it later when you have a better championship move you can make. That’s a really delicate calculus and something the entire front office, we evaluate with all the moves. If we see a move that puts us as a front-runner to get another championship here, the 18th one here, we’ll make it. And if that move doesn’t present itself, we’ll be smart and make it at a later time.”

The NBA trade deadline is February 9.