LeBron James’ Future With Lakers Likely Sealed: Analyst

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. Some pundits believe the Lakers should consider trading the four-time MVP this offseason to protect themselves from losing James for nothing in 2023.

However, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report doesn’t see that happening since he believes James is the Lakers’ most untouchable player in trade talks.

“Everything would change if LeBron ever asked the Lakers to move him, but that’s just another illustration of how much sway he holds,” Hughes wrote. “Los Angeles would never trade James without his go-ahead. We’re dealing purely in hypotheticals here, but if James went to Lakers management and demanded Anthony Davis be shipped out of town, they’d have to at least consider it. Reverse that scenario to feature AD asking for James to be traded, and there’s no way it’d happen.

“James laid out the blueprint for NBA player autonomy, showing an entire league how to exercise power and influence over an organization. He calls the shots and won’t be going anywhere unless he decides it’s time to move.”

The Lakers missed the playoffs this season despite having James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. James has never requested a trade during his Hall of Fame career and it doesn’t like he will this offseason despite Los Angeles being a walking disaster in 2021-22.

LeBron Talked Lakers Future During Exit Interview

James didn’t sound like a player who will be leaving the Lakers this summer during his exit interview on April 11. The four-time champion said he wants to win more rings with the franchise he captured his fourth title with.

“I came here to win a championship and I want to win more. So I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more,” James said. “I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about. … So I’ve done that. We’ve done that. But I want to do it again.”

James can sign a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers in August. The King, who averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season, is set to make $44,474,988 in 2022-23. James probably won’t request a trade this summer, but he might not sign an extension either.

LeBron Is Considering Playing out His Present Contract

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, James is considering playing out his present contract. LBJ signed a four-year, $153.5 million deal with the Lakers in the summer of 2018 and agreed to a two-year, $85.7 million extension with Los Angeles in December 2020 after winning his fourth championship in the Walt Disney World bubble.

“Technically because of the collective bargaining agreement it cannot even be discussed until later on in the year,” James said about his summer extension during his exit interview. “So, we get to that point, we’ll see.”

In February, James called the Lakers “a franchise I see myself being with” for the future. If the Chosen One doesn’t sign an extension this offseason, though, the Lakers’ front office will be under more pressure than they already are to build another championship-caliber roster around James.