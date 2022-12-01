Lakers Leaning Toward Making Trade Not Involving Russell Westbrook: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly leaning toward making a trade not involving All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic told Allen Sliwa on the November 29 episode of ESPN LA’s “Lakers Talk” radio show that the purple and gold will likely trade guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn and keep Westbrook.

“We know Russell Westbrook has been in a bunch of trade rumors. The team is still actively trying to trade him, though they’re unsure of what they want to do with their picks. … Kendrick Nunn has not lived up to his contract and has been really inconsistent this season. And Patrick Beverley has still been solid defensively, but is averaging career-lows in points, 3-point percentage and has just really been a non-factor offensively,” Buha said. “So I think looking at Pat and Kendrick specifically, those have been the two names that have come up a lot in potential deals where the Lakers could package those guys together and get to about $20 million combined and then you throw in a first-round pick potentially and all of sudden there are a lot of options where you get upwards of $22-25 million back in salary and throw in a pick and maybe you get a high-level starter or two coming back the other way if its a rebuilding team that’s looking to shed some salary.”

December 15 is the first day that free agents who were signed in the offseason can be traded. It’s also the day the Lakers, who have the third-worst record in the Western Conference, are targeting to begin exploring roster upgrades via trades, according to Buha.

“The Lakers are evaluating the roster to determine if they’d prefer to make a smaller move or a bigger one to address the roster’s need for better perimeter shooting and size, team sources tell The Athletic,” Buha wrote on November 28. “That includes deciding if they want to include one or both of their tradeable future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in any deal. The Lakers remain reluctant to give up both unless there’s a trade – or trades if they split the picks up in separate deals – they believe will elevate them to contender status.”

Westbrook has played well since coming off the bench. The one-time MVP is averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 35.7% on 3-pointers as a reserve.

Beverley & Nunn Have Not Played Well for the Lakers

Beverley and Nunn have not played well for the Lakers this season. Both players become unrestricted free agents in the summer.

Beverley, who was acquired by the Lakers from the Utah Jazz in August, is averaging only 4.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 26.8% from the field, 23.4% from beyond the arc and 82.4% from the free-throw line. The defensive ace hasn’t scored in double figures once.

Nunn, who missed all of last season due to a knee injury, is averaging 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 36.4% overall, 29.1% from 3-point land and 88.9% from the charity stripe. The lefty has scored in double figures four times.

“For the Lakers, right now they’re looking at do we make a smaller move where we move a Pat, move a Kendrick, we move both with potentially a pick and just keep Russ off the bench as our Sixth Man and get a wing in here, get another big and upgrade that way? Or do we do a big move with Russ that’s probably going to require attaching two picks and really kind of tear this thing down in terms of salary and bring in a Myles Turner and Buddy Hield or someone else? So I think right now they’re weighing that. They’re leaning more towards a smaller move of a Pat or a Kendrick, or both, but I think really the next 5-10 games are going to determine what they do,” Buha said.

“Does this team show something on this six-game East coast trip? Do they go 4-2 and beat a Philly or Toronto and show some life that they haven’t really shown against a better team? They’re 2-12 against teams above .500 right now, and that’s just not going to get it done moving forward. They have to get some impressive wins, beat some teams above .500 and show that this team has a pulse for them (the front office) to invest in trading a first-round pick or two. If not, I think they’ll look for a smaller move that still upgrades the roster and gives them more of a chance, but isn’t going all-in the way that I think you’d have to be more confident in this core.”

Lakers Leaders Want a Trade to Happen

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported on November 28 there is a belief shared by leaders in the Lakers’ locker room that the team is only a couple of players away from turning the group into a legitimate contender. Los Angeles is 8-12 on the season.

“There is belief shared by leaders in the Lakers’ locker room, sources said, that the team is only a couple of players away from turning this group into a legitimate contender,” McMenamin reported. “But acquiring the right players could take multiple trades.”

If the Lakers miss the playoffs again this season, it will be only the second time in his storied career that LeBron James has failed to reach the postseason two years in a row.