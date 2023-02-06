Lakers May Trade Russell Westbrook for $68 Million All-Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers may reportedly trade Russell Westbrook for a $68 million All-Star.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on February 4 that the Lakers could send Westbrook to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Los Angeles would probably include future draft picks in the trade as well.

“One of the possible trade destinations for Westbrook, Utah, also remains a major catalyst ahead of the deadline,” Fischer wrote. “Any deal that sends Westbrook to the Jazz would almost certainly include veteran point guard Mike Conley, wing shooter Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt, but sources told Yahoo Sports that Utah’s front office has discussed various deals across the league with each of those three players — including several combinations of Beasley and Vanderbilt heading out of Salt Lake City together.

“The Lakers are surely searching for continued upgrades to their lineup around LeBron James and Anthony Davis following their January addition of Rui Hachimura, sources said, and have held conversations with both Utah and Charlotte regarding trading Russell Westbrook and the final year of his $47 million salary.”

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported on January 25 that the Lakers have shown interest in Conley, who is making $22.7 million this season. His salary for next season is partially guaranteed at $14.3 million. It becomes fully guaranteed at $24.4 million 48 hours after the 2023 NBA Draft.

Conley, who has played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Jazz, will have made more than $247 million in his career once the summer of 2024 hits if his 2023-24 salary gets guaranteed.

Mike Conley, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt Can Help the Lakers

Conley, Beasley and Vanderbilt can help the Lakers make a playoff push. Conley and Beasley can shoot 3-pointers, while Vanderbilt would give Los Angeles another power forward who can defend and grab rebounds.

Conley is averaging 10.7 points and 7.6 assists this season while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. The lefty has made 76 3s in 42 games. Westbrook is shooting only 28.6% from long-range for the Lakers. The one-time MVP, who is on an expiring contract, has drilled just 59 3-pointers in 51 games.

Beasley, who is making $15.5 million this season, is putting up 13.5 points per game while shooting 35.8% from deep. The 26-year-old has made 166 shots from beyond the 3-point line, which is good for sixth in the NBA.

Vanderbilt is averaging 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point land. He’s making $4.3 million this season.

The Lakers Have to Trade Russell Westbrook

After missing out on Kyrie Irving, the Lakers only have a few teams they can trade Westbrook to. They include the Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs, league sources told Heavy Sports.

Los Angeles has to trade Westbrook, who is third in the NBA in turnovers. The nine-time All-Star is statistically the worst jump shooter in the league.

The Lakers are 25-29 on the season. The NBA trade deadline is February 9. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were upset that Kyrie Irving got traded to the Dallas Mavericks instead of Los Angeles, league sources told Heavy Sports.

GM Rob Pelinka can make it up to James and Davis by trading Westbrook and acquiring more shooters and size.