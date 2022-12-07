Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $69 Million Center & $54 Million Guard for Russell Westbrook

In a December 7 article called “Trade Ideas for NBA Buyers and Sellers,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed that the Los Angeles Lakers trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to the Orlando Magic.

Buckley’s hypothetical trade had the Lakers sending Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick to the Magic for Gary Harris, Terrence Ross, Jonathan Isaac and R.J. Hampton.

“Obviously, L.A. thinks it has enough trade assets to nab a star. Also obvious, this trade doesn’t deliver a star,” Buckley wrote. “So why would the Lakers consider it? Because star power isn’t the problem. Anthony Davis suddenly looks better than ever—99 points, 27 rebounds and six blocks over his last two outings—and any age-related decline experienced by LeBron James gets a million times less scary if he can finally serve as AD’s co-star, not the other way around. With those two leading the charge, the Lakers need reliable role players, and this deal might deliver as many as four.”

Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Westbrook to the Magic for Harris, Ross, Isaac and Hampton. Orlando would acquire Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract, while Los Angeles would receive $44.3 million in combined money.

Buckley: Harris & Ross Can Help the Lakers

Buckley believes Harris and Ross can help the Lakers. Both guards are good shooters from beyond the arc.

“Gary Harris is the best part of the incoming package, as he masters the three-and-D role that works so well alongside James and Davis,” Buckley wrote. “Terrence Ross, meanwhile, can be hit or miss on defense, but he’s ignitable on offense. Both Harris and Ross are shooting better than 39 percent from three. Each could easily handle 20-plus minutes per night for the Lakers. Harris would probably force his way into the closing lineup, too.”

Harris is shooting 43.5% on 3-pointers this season, while Ross is at 39.4%. The Lakers need more shooters around superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, as they are shooting only 32.2% as a team from 3.

Buckley: Isaac & Hampton Are Wild Cards

Buckley thinks Isaac and Hampton would be wild cards for the Lakers, who are 10-13 on the season. Both players have only appeared in 136 NBA games.

“Isaac has been working his way back from a knee injury since August 2020,” Buckley wrote. “Hampton has just 136 games under his belt and has yet to fill an important role for a winning team. Neither should be counted on for much of anything, but if everything breaks right, Isaac is a five-position defender and Hampton is an athletic, downhill-attacking combo guard.”

Isaac has career averages of 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocks. He hasn’t played since August 2, 2020. Hampton, meanwhile, has career averages of 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists with the Denver Nuggets and Magic. He’s only 21.

Westbrook, 34, would likely get bought out by the Magic if the Lakers traded him for Harris, Ross, Isaac and Hampton. The one-time MVP is averaging 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists this season while shooting 40.7% from the field, 30.2% from beyond the arc and 69.0% from the free-throw line.

The NBA trade market starts to heat up after December 15, which is when a majority of recently signed free agents can be traded.