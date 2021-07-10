Former Lakers Star Threatened by Tristan Thompson

Former Los Angeles Lakers star forward Lamar Odom has found himself in a beef with Boston Celtics big man Tristan Thompson over comments he made about his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

The online war of words started after Odom commented on one of Kardashian’s photos. “Hottie,” Odom wrote, with a series of heart emojis.

Thompson was recently in a relationship with the youngest Kardashian sister and has a child, True, with her. He didn’t take too kindly to his comment, writing in response: “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

The message from Thompson appears to be referencing an incident at a Nevada brothel where he nearly lost his life. Odom had been using cocaine and sexual enhancement drugs in October 2015 when he was found by brothel employees and rushed to a nearby hospital, per a report from ABC News. He was still married to Kardashian at the time of the incident.

It hasn’t been all rainbow and butterflies for Kardashian and Thompson either. They have been on and off, with allegations that the Celtics big man was cheating on her. Other comments on the post made mention of that.

“You don’t deserve Khloe,” one irate commenter wrote. “Khloe has too much to offer and you are not worthy of it. Someone else needs to sweep Khloe off her feet and I am sure there are many. You need to leave her alone if you say you respect her. Tired of seeing Khloe been embarrassed because of you.”

Kardashian said earlier this year that she wishes Odom “nothing but the best.”

“We’re not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best and good health,” she said. “I think we’re all really rooting for him and just want the best for him.”

Odom recently competed in a celebrity boxing match, so if Thompson does have a legit beef, the former Sixth Man of the Year would probably be game to settle it in the ring.

Lamar Odom Weighed in on Lakers Offseason





Odom has been a little more in the spotlight of late and said he was “hurt” when he saw the Lakers bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

“I was hurt when I watched them. They gotta get another guy who can play right alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis,” Odom said in an interview with TMZ Sports. “I mean, [James and Davis] probably is enough but we need them healthy but just in case if they’re not healthy. I think once the Lakers put another piece with those two guys, then they’ll be alright because they have enough supporting cast right now but I just think they need one more strong piece.”

Lakers Among Favorites for Next Season

The NBA season has yet to wrap up, with the Suns currently holding a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. However, the odds for next season indicate that the Lakers are a top contender for next season. Here are the betting favorites for the 2022 season, per NBA.com

Nets +210 Lakers +475 Bucks +800 Clippers +800 Warriors +1200 Suns +1400 Jazz +1500 76ers +1600 Nuggets +2000 Mavericks +2800

The Lakers have some issues to sort out in free agency, but with healthy versions of James and Davis as the core, it makes sense that LA is towards the top of the list.

