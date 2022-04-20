Tracy McGrady Urges Young Superstar to Go to Lakers & Become Face of NBA

The future for the Los Angeles Lakers is murky. Even with the disappointing season, the team can get back on track next season as long as they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, once those two players are no longer with the team, they could fall into dark times.

The Lakers have limited draft picks over the next several years and could trade even more this offseason. Once LeBron retires or leaves the team, they could go a while without having a way to find a replacement in the draft. Luckily, the Lakers have something that most teams don’t and that’s a strong brand. Playing in Los Angeles for the purple and gold can be appealing to a lot of players.

One player the Lakers need to be keeping an eye on is LaMelo Ball. The 20-year-old All-Star is from Southern California and his brother, Lonzo Ball, played for the team. Considering the Hornets haven’t won a playoff series since Ball was in diapers, returning home could eventually sound like a good idea to him. Recently, former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams speculated that Ball was destined to be a Laker. NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady took it a step further and said that the guard would be the face of the NBA if he went to Los Angeles.

“If LaMelo Ball can get to La-La Land, because I think he’s built for that, I think he can be that face,” McGrady said on Club Shay Shay.

"If LaMelo Ball can get to La-La Land, because I think he's built for that, I think he can be that face," McGrady said on Club Shay Shay.

When Is the Earliest the Lakers Could Land Ball?

If Ball is eyeing the Lakers, his path to the team won’t be simple. He just finished his second year in the NBA and the league incentivizes players to sign their first non-rookie contract with the team that drafted them. Ball can become a restricted free agent in 2024. If he actually got to that point, the Lakers would have to trade for his rights, which isn’t simple.

The most likely outcome is that he signs a four-year max extension with the Hornets before he’s a free agent and then either plays out the contract or tries to get traded. Either way, it’s going to be a while before the Lakers can even entertain adding Ball unless he specifically requests a trade in the near future.

Lakers Do Need to Think About Future

Once Kobe Bryant was passed his prime, the Lakers fell on hard times. They missed the playoffs for six straight seasons between 2013 and 2019. The current front office would be wise to start thinking of what the future after LeBron will look like. He proved that he still has plenty left in the tank but Los Angeles can’t expect him to be a superstar forever.

Anthony Davis was supposed to be the future but he can’t seem to stay healthy. It’s hard to imagine he’ll have the longevity that LeBron has. Ball would be a great piece to try and get to the team. He’s got superstar potential and certainly fits in Los Angeles. However, the team can’t bank on the city drawing superstars to the team as that hasn’t always been the best selling point for players.

