LeBron James Comments on Plans for Anthony Davis’ Future With Lakers

LeBron James has had some stellar teammates in his career, but his Los Angeles Lakers co-star Anthony Davis might take the cake as The King’s most talented teammate.

And James sees his partnership with Davis as a lasting one, reportedly telling Davis in the locker room during the celebration: “We’ve got more work to do,” per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. James also gave a shoutout to Davis on his Instagram on Monday, reinforcing just how “special” he is.

“My brother is [an] ANIMAL, and the scariest thing about it he’s just scratching the surface of his potential!” James wrote. “My Goodness bro you’re special! [Anthony Davis] “He like that.” Congrats Champ!”

James won the NBA Finals MVP in a unanimous 11-0 vote, but Davis made a case for it as well. James finished the series averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists, while Davis finished his first Finals averaging 25.0 points, 10.7 rebounds 3.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals.

Anthony Davis Uncertain on Pending Free Agency

Anthony Davis talks about first NBA Championship, gets videobombed by Javale McGee | SC with SVPAnthony Davis joins Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter after the Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat. During the interview he is interrupted by teammate Javale McGee. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN… 2020-10-12T05:49:23Z

James petitioned the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for Davis, seeing him as the perfect complement for his playing style. Davis, who excelled personally but saw his teams falter in New Orleans, was emotional after winning.

“I was just emotional,” Davis said. “Actually, when I came out of the game, I just started feeling it. About 25 seconds left, that feeling just turned into reality. I was 25 seconds from becoming a champion. I got emotional. It’s the type of journey that I’ve been on, my team has been on, the organization has been on — it all came just full circle with this championship.

“When I got traded, that’s all I wanted was to be a champion, to be able to compete and be able to win. I was able to do that my first year with the Lakers.”

Davis is expected to opt-out of the final year of his contract this offseason, making him a free agent. However, it’s widely believed that Davis is planning on staying in LA, just at a higher price point.

“I had a great time in L.A. this first year,” Davis said after the game. “This has been nothing but joy, nothing but amazement. Over the next couple of months, we’ll figure it out. I mean, I’m not 100 percent sure, but that’s why my agent [Rich Paul] is who he is, and we’ll discuss it and figure it out.”

LeBron James Wants Some ‘Damn Respect’

LeBron says, "I want my damn respect" after leading Lakers to NBA title with running mate ADLeBron James and Anthony Davis share a hug behind the bench during the closing minute of Game 6 as the Lakers secure their 17th NBA championship. Following the game, LeBron reacts to winning his fourth NBA Finals and his first with the Los Angeles Lakers, saying, "I want my damn respect." #LeBron #respect #NBAChampions 2020-10-12T05:58:01Z

The title helped James come through on a promise he made when he signed with LA, which was to bring a championship to the stories franchise — his fourth overall with a third different team.

“This is a historic franchise and to be a part of this is something that I’ll be able to talk about and my grandkids and kids will be able to talk about. Their paw-paw played for the Los Angeles Lakers,” James said. “It’s like playing for the Yankees and winning, or playing for the Cowboys and winning a Super Bowl, or the Patriots. It’s like playing for the Red Sox. So to be able to win with a historical franchise is something that, no matter if your mind wavers away, you can always remember what you’re doing it for.”

And James is not done. The “Washed King” has embraced his detractors this year, helping propel him on the championship chase.

“We just want our respect,” James said after accepting the NBA Finals MVP. “Rob [Pelinka] wants his respect. Coach [Frank] Vogel wants his respect. Our organization wants their respect. Laker Nation wants their respect. And I want my damn respect, too.”

READ NEXT: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Gets Caught Dancing on Date Night