Lakers Star Anthony Davis Gives Worrying Update on LeBron James

Anthony Davis confirmed what seemed like a foregone conclusion on the health of LeBron James, revealing that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has tested positive of COVID-19.

Davis made the revelation while speaking to reporters following the Lakers 117-92 victory against the Kings on Tuesday night.

“I talked to him today,” Davis told reporters. “I checked on him. Just hearing what Joel Embiid said, obviously [Embiid] was scared, he said that he thought he wasn’t going to make it. COVID is a scary thing. Especially with all the new variants coming out and all that… it’s a scary situation.”

It was reported earlier in the day that James would be entering the league’s health and safety protocols and was expected to miss at least 10 days. Considering James was vaccinated, that meant he had tested positive for the virus, although the team and insiders did not confirm that detail. TMZ reported that James was tested three times, with the first and third tests coming back positive. Davis noted that James has been asymptomatic.

“He said he’s good,” Davis told reporters. “He said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure that he gets back. Health is what’s most important. It’s bigger than basketball. He has a family and we want to make sure that he’s good no matter what.”

James said at the start of the season that he was vaccinated, doing it for his family and friends.

“I know that I was very skeptical about it all,” he said. “But after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited, not only for me but for my family and my friends. And that’s why I decided to do it.”

James missed his 12th game on Tuesday, with the team moving to 5-7 with him in the lineup.

The Lakers would, of course, love to have their four-time MVP on the court. But right now they’re focus is just on James’ health.

“His health is what’s most important, especially for our organization. He’s part of our family and we want to make sure he’s good. For his sake, for his family’s sake,” Davis said.

Lakers Rally for Win Against Kings

Even without James in the lineup, the Lakers surged against the Kings in the second half, outscoring Sacramento 67-33 in the second half. Davis scored 25 points, while Russell Westbrook added 23.

“We still have to find ways to win,” Davis told reporters after the game. “We can’t let that affect us. Obviously, he’s a huge part of our team. But we’ve played a huge amount of games without him. So we kind of know how that is already. We’ve got to continue to play like we did on the defensive end until he’s able to come back.”

James will miss at least the next three games, so Davis and Westbrook will have to continue to do the heavy lifting. Those contests are against the Celtics, Clippers and Grizzlies.