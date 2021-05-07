LeBron James’ Cryptic Tweet Causes Stir Online

For a brief moment, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were finally getting healthy. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were back together and the team was hoping to start building some chemistry back up. Unfortunately, that was short-lived as LeBron only lasted two games before he had to start sitting again due to injury.

The superstar has stayed relatively quiet since getting hurt again but he’s started to take a liking to posting cryptic messages. Early on Friday, LeBron sent out a tweet that people are having a hard time deciphering. His tweet included something about a bunny getting a gun.

It’s all fun and games until the 🐰 got the gun! 😡😤😡😤👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 7, 2021

Now, it could just be something related to the new Space Jam: A New Legacy movie that is coming out in July. Obviously, LeBron is the star of that movie and the famous Looney Tunes character Bugs Bunny figures to play a large role in the film. However, it’s highly unlikely that the cartoon rabbit will be sporting a firearm in a movie made for kids. The tweet could also mean nothing at all and LeBron is just using Twitter to say whatever weird stuff might be on his mind.

LeBron Absence Explained

It’s commonplace for injured players to accompany their teams during games but interestingly enough, LeBron wasn’t with the Lakers during Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a hometown game so he wouldn’t have had to travel. Head coach Frank Vogel was asked about the absence after the game and couldn’t give a clear answer.

“LeBron’s just not here,” Vogel said. “He won’t be with us in Portland but he’ll rejoin the team after that.”

That was a bit of an odd answer from the coach but ESPN’s Dave McMenamin came out and offered more clarity. He reported that LeBron wasn’t at the game so that he had more time to “stay off the ankle.”

LeBron James' absences from the Nuggets and Clippers games were considered excused by the Lakers to allow James time to "stay off the ankle," a source with knowledge of the situation tells ESPN. https://t.co/b23YxZGmWL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 7, 2021

The Lakers’ No. 1 priority should be making sure LeBron is as healthy as possible before the playoffs. If that requires him not being on the sidelines for games, then it shouldn’t be a very big deal.

Will LeBron Return to Form?

LeBron’s return to the court may have caused more harm than good for the Lakers. They lost both games he played and now it’s up in the air when he might be ready to return. Odds are that he can get a couple of games in before the playoffs start but that’s no guarantee.

At this point, it’s fair to question if LeBron will return to MVP form this season. He even came out and acknowledged that he’s not 100%. Based on those recent comments, it sounds like he’s trying to temper expectations for his return. The Lakers aren’t as bad as they look right now and should improve when their backs are against the wall. That said, if LeBron can’t play at least close to the level that he was prior to the injury, Los Angeles could be in serious trouble.

