Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Strong Message to Dodgers After Playoff Win

Things are looking very good for multiple Los Angeles teams. The Lakers are in the NBA Finals and the Dodgers just swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the MLB playoffs. Things are looking good for the city after there was doubt that sports would even be able to be played this year.

Lakers star LeBron James isn’t from California but he gave the Dodgers a big shoutout after their win over the Brewers.

LeBron with the Dodgers shout out 👀 pic.twitter.com/P1SPolOqPH — Austin Boyd (@austincjboyd) October 2, 2020

Though he’s a noted New York Yankees fan, it’s clear he’s warmed up to the Dodgers since coming to Los Angeles. It’ll be interesting to see where his allegiance lies if the Dodgers and Yankees matchup in the World Series, which is very possible.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

2 Los Angeles Champions in 1 Year?

Not since the Los Angeles Sparks won the WNBA championship in 2016, the city has not had a professional team bring home a title. That could change this year as both the Lakers and Dodgers are favorites to win championships in their leagues this year. If the Lakers won, it would be their first title since 2010. For the Dodgers, it would be their first since 1988.

Interested enough, 1988 was the last year that two Los Angeles teams won a championship in the same year. The two teams were the Dodgers and Lakers. History tends to repeat itself so perhaps it’s finally the Dodgers’ year to get over the hump. They consistently have one of the best teams in the MLB but just can’t get it done at the end of the season.

Los Angeles is a bit spoiled as there are plenty of other cities that don’t have nearly the same amount of success in sports. That said, it’s what the people of the city have grown accustomed to.

LeBron Recently Worked With Dodgers on Voting Initiative

LeBron’s allegiances might have him more inclined to root for the Yankees or Cleveland Indians but there’s no doubt he’s warmed up to the Dodgers. In fact, he recently worked with them on a voting initiative in Los Angeles.

“I may still be new to LA but didn’t take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers. We are all in this together,” LeBron said last month.

“I’m really proud we were able to help the Dodgers become the first MLB stadium to open for voting. This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”

The Dodgers and Lakers have always had a strong connection. NFL teams have come and gone over the years, but the Lakers and Dodgers have always been constants in the city for decades now, even though they didn’t start there. They’ve also both been very successful over the years. If there are two teams who will never leave Los Angeles, it’s the Lakers and Dodgers.

READ NEXT: Kyrie Irving Throws Shade at LeBron James With Kevin Durant Comments

