Lakers’ LeBron James Goes After MLB Commissioner Over Astros Punishment

As a New York Yankees fan who lives in Los Angeles, Lakers star LeBron James has plenty of reason to be upset with the Houston Astros. Thanks to their cheating scandal, they may have cheated both the Yankees and Dodgers out of World Series titles. What has made the whole situation even worse is the lackluster punishment that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred gave Houston. No players were punished, which many around the league have had an issue with.

Things only got worse for Manfred when he downplayed the significance of potentially stripping the Astros of their 2017 World Series title. LeBron joined the fray of people who are not happy with how Manfred has handled the whole situation.

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

The fact that Houston has been able to keep their title throughout all of this is pretty surprising. They cheated to win a World Series and all they got hit with was a fine and a couple of suspensions. LeBron isn’t the only one who is frustrated by this and the Astros are in for a rude awakening this season.

MLB Players Aren’t Happy With Manfred

There are many teams that were negatively affected by the Astros’ cheating ways and are clearly not happy with Manfred dismissing the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal.”

“It bothered me, man. I hated it. It made him sound really out of touch,” said reliever Sean Doolittle of the Washington Nationals, per FOX News. “That’s the holy grail of our sport. That’s what we show up for in the beginning of February, thinking about and working towards.”

Not only are people upset about Manfred’s comments, but they’re also upset about the lack of punishment the commissioner gave the Astros.

“I’m sure a lot of people were mad,” Angels star Mike Trout said. “They think the punishment should be more or something.”

Dodgers probably have more reason to be mad than anybody as they were incredibly close to beating Houston in the 2017 World Series.

“For him to devalue it the way he did yesterday just tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point, the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says ‘commissioner’ on it,” said Dodgers’ Justin Turner.

Los Angeles isn’t asking for the trophy, they just don’t think the Astros should have a right to keep it.

“It’s pretty obvious what everyone thinks should happen. I mean, no one in this clubhouse or in this room is asking for a trophy to be handed us, by any means. … But at the same time, we understand how difficult it is to win a World Series. It’s hard. It’s really hard. And it’s something that you have to earn,” Turner said. “It’s pretty evident to me that it wasn’t earned and it’s not something that a banner should be hung in their stadium (or) a trophy should be put up wherever their trophies go.”

Manfred Apologizes

Understanding the bad judgment call he made, Manfred has apologized over his comments, per NBC Sports’ Scott Bair.

Rob Manfred says he made a mistake in his previous press conference. He apologized for disrespecting the World Series trophy. He said that doing so was a mistake — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) February 18, 2020

This is a defining moment for the MLB commissioner and if he continues to mishandle this, it could be a black mark on his record. He’s got quite a bit of damage control to do to regain the trust of the players and teams.

