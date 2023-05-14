Draymond Green Sounds Off on Warriors’ Beef With Lakers Star LeBron James

Draymond Green isn’t buying that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some extra motivation after an Instagram post from JaMychal Green.

James put up a massive performance in Game 6 to help put away the Golden State Warriors, notching 29 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds in the Lakers’ 122-101 win. That came after JaMychal Green posted a photo of James on Instagram, calling “cap” over some comments in response to the Warriors’ allegations of flopping.

JaMychal Green calling cap on IG (via roadtoriches_0) 👀@KingJames pic.twitter.com/LBGmR57pxQ — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 11, 2023

Draymond Green has faced off with James multiple times on basketball’s biggest stage and had his doubts that the four-time MVP was motivated by the post. As Green puts it, there’s no greater motivation for James than winning a championship.

“Everybody saying, ‘Oh man, JaMychal’s post motivated LeBron James.’ LeBron James is gonna come out and play that way because it’s a closeout game six at home and he knows going back Game 7 at Chase Center — you just don’t want to do that,” Draymond Green said on his podcast. “I highly doubt LeBron James is being moved by someone posting a blue cap on his head on an Instagram story. ‘Oh, you just don’t poke the bear that like.’ Stop — no poking no bear at this point in the season. You try and win you win or you lose.”

LeBron James Appeared to Respond to JyMychal Green

Play

Warriors-Lakers Game 6 reaction: Steph & Klay miss shots + LeBron dominates | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green discusses the Los Angeles Lakers eliminating the Golden State Warriors from the playoffs in Game 6, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's poor shooting, LeBron James and Anthony Davis continuing to dominate, and more. Then he discusses the future of the team including contracts for himself and Klay. Finally he breaks down the rest… 2023-05-14T10:00:14Z

Perhaps James didn’t have extra motivation on the court but he was at least aware of JaMychal Green’s shade. And after coming out victorious in the series, James delivered some shade through an Instagram post.

He posted some photos from the series with Drake’s “Tuscan Leather” playing in the background. The song choice was strategic, with the line, “Bench players talkin’ like starters, I hate it,” standing out.

James doesn’t drag the drama into the spotlight during the series but has made a bit of a habit out of firing shots at his critical opponents after the series wraps up. He also appeared to have some shade for Memphis Grizzlies pest Dillon Brooks, who called him “old” during their first-round matchup.

“Unlike you little [expletive] I’m a grown a** man. Big shoes to fill [expletive], grown a** pants. Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents,” James tweeted after the series, channeling some Jay Z lyrics. “It’s apparent you’re staring at a legend. Who, put a few little [expletive] in they place before. Trying to eat without saying they grace before!”

Draymond Green Picks Lakers Over Nuggets

The Lakers ended the Warriors’ run and Draymond Green doesn’t see it stopping there. The outspoken forward sees James and Co. getting by the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

“It’ll be a good series. Ultimately, Denver is ready, man. I think Denver is taking that next step; they’re doing it – we’re watching it” Green said. “But I think we’re going to have a rerun of 2020. And I think the Lakers will take it. I got the Lakers, and I got the Lakers in 6. Closing out at home in six.”

Green points to the Anthony Davis-Nikola Jokic as the key to the series.

“The great thing about Joker is that you can move him all over the court. You can move him to the high post, you can move him to the block, you can move him to the elbow, you can move him to the middle of the paint, the free throw line area,” Green said. “You can move him around and that, I think, will create some issues for the Lakers’ defense, especially with how they want to play with AD.”

As the top seed, the Nuggets will have the home-court edge in the series. The Lakers have been able to nullify that in their previous two series, with Game 1 wins against both the Grizzlies and Warriors.