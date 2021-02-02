LeBron James’ Fiery Confrontation With Fan at Lakers Game Goes Viral

Due to fans not being allowed to attend games back in California, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t had a lot of chances to play in front of fans. The only time it happens is during road games. Even when fans are allowed, attendance is very low.

Thanks to the reduced attendance, it’s a lot easier for players to hear fans. That fact led to LeBron James having a very lively confrontation with a fan during the game against the Hawks. The superstar was clearly irked by something.

LeBron and two fans exchange words. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pbvGVM5k7t — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 2, 2021

The woman was kicked out of the game due to the confrontation with LeBron but that didn’t stop fans from having fun at her expense.

LMAO Billy Mac just compared the woman yelling at LeBron to this lady on @SpectrumSN and I can't unsee it pic.twitter.com/ylVsFKRgrC — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) February 2, 2021

Fan Tells Her Side of the Story

After some digging, it was revealed that the woman was named Juliana Carlos and she was there with her husband. She went on Instagram to give her side of the story. Warning, the video does include NSFW language.

NSFW – The Woman that got kicked out for exchanging words with LeBron explains her side of the story. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2kmWgpR1bX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 2, 2021

For whatever reason, LeBron clearly irked Carlos and her husband.

LeBron Addresses the Situation

This isn’t the first time LeBron has had issues with fans. In fact, recently, he heard a Cleveland Cavaliers staffer get a little too excited during a recent matchup and proceeded to dominate the game. While he did think that it was ill-advised for the fan to pull down her mask, he didn’t believe they should’ve gotten kicked out.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans were in the building,” LeBron said after the win, via Ryan Ward.”I don’t think it was warranted to be kicked out. … I don’t think they should’ve been kicked out.”

He also suggested that the husband and wife may have been under the influence of alcohol. Head coach Frank Vogel also chimed in on the matter.

“You obviously can’t have fans taking off their masks and shouting at our players during these times,” Vogel said, via Mike Trudell.

Lakers Are Back After Brief Slump

Regardless of the fan confrontation, the Lakers were able to pull off the win with a score of 107-99. They’ve now won two games in a row after losing two in a row previously. Los Angeles has played seven straight games on the road but their road trip is coming to an end.

The Lakers only lost two of the seven games on the road trip but those losses caused them to fall to the third seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers sit at number one with the Jazz at number two. It’s still early in the season and the Lakers will have plenty of chances to reclaim that top seed.

Despite being the third season, there’s no reason to believe the Lakers aren’t still the best team in the NBA. Anthony Davis is starting to pick things up and LeBron is playing at an MVP-level. The regular season doesn’t matter much this season as arenas probably still won’t be packed come playoff time. The biggest goal for the Lakers is to get to the postseason healthy.

