Lakers Star LeBron James Sparks Speculation With Fishy Tweet

A cryptic tweet from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sparked speculation on Wednesday, with many believing the future Hall of Famer was questioning his recent positive test for COVID-19.

James’ tweet suggested something real “fishy” was going on, which the Lakers star hinted at with a series of fish emojis.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

It was reported on Tuesday that James would be entering the league’s health and safety protocols and was expected to miss at least 10 days.

Considering James was vaccinated, that meant he had tested positive for the virus, although the team and insiders did not confirm that detail. TMZ reported that James was tested three times, with the first and third tests coming back positive. His L.A. co-star Anthony Davis noted that James has been asymptomatic following Tuesday’s game.

“He said he’s good,” Davis told reporters. “He said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure that he gets back. Health is what’s most important. It’s bigger than basketball. He has a family and we want to make sure that he’s good no matter what.”

The most likely context to the tweet would seem to point to James questioning his positive test. But without James outright saying that, he could say the “fishy” tweet was about anything. James shared prior to the season that he very much dislikes when he has to miss time or play limited minutes. After Tuesday, James has missed more games (12) than he’s played in this season (11).

James’ Tweet Inspires Viral Reaction on Social Media

With a following of 50 million people, when James tweets, people listen — and respond. The comments on the tweet ranged from comments about China, to the Swedish Fish candy company trying to chase some clout.

LeFish James — Swedish Fish (@SwedishFish) December 1, 2021

Even some long-time adversaries of James could be found in the comments, like Clay Travis of Outkick.com.

“LeBron coming out as a covid vaccine skeptic and he and I becoming buddies because of this is the plot twist the Internet needs,” Travis tweeted.

LeBron coming out as a covid vaccine skeptic and he and I becoming buddies because of this is the plot twist the Internet needs. https://t.co/MzQ4MtrmUc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 1, 2021

James said at the start of the season that he was vaccinated, doing it for his family and friends.

“I know that I was very skeptical about it all,” he said. “But after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited, not only for me but for my family and my friends. And that’s why I decided to do it.”

Anthony Davis Read to Step Up With Lebron James Out

With James out, Davis has expressed he’s ready to take on a larger role — both on the court and off it as a leader.

“It’s like I’m being tested with my leadership,” Davis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “’Bron has been out with injuries and now also with the COVID situation, so it’s a good test for me. It’s a good experience for me to lead these guys and the good thing about it, I have other vets on my side who’ve been in the game for a while to help me through the obstacles. It’s a good test, not just for our team, but for me to lead these guys.”

The season has not started as planned for the Lakers, who brought in a slew of veteran talent this offseason. However, Tuesday’s dominant comeback win against the Kings was a good sign of things to come.

“Coach was pretty upset, but I think his whole point was ‘Stop talking about winning a championship and not giving the correct effort,’ and he’s right. Spot on,” Lakers center Dwight Howard said after the game. “You can’t keep saying we want to win, we want to accomplish these different things if we’re not willing to put in the work and the effort and play together.”

If James is out just the required 10 days, he’ll miss three contests against the Clippers, Celtics and Grizzlies. There’s a chance he would return on December 10 against the Thunder, but still would have to come up with two consecutive negative tests.