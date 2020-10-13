Lakers Star LeBron James Rips Into Haters With Epic Message

LeBron James has been breaking records throughout his career but he may have just landed his most impressive one yet. He is the only player in history to have won an NBA Finals MVP award with three separate teams. That’s no small feat, especially since the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers were disasters before he led them to the promised land.

Regardless of how many records he breaks, LeBron is still going to have detractors for a multitude of reasons. The Lakers star is used to it, at this point. He sent a strong message to the doubters and accuses them of “making up” criteria when talking about him.

There probably hasn’t been a superstar in the modern era that has been as maligned as LeBron. There are analysts who have made careers of just trashing the future Hall of Famer. If he keeps winning championships, those people are going to run out of criticisms to make.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

GOAT Debate Rages On

While it would’ve been pertinent to let LeBron enjoy his moment, the debate of who is the greatest basketball player of all-time has raged on. Many have narrowed down the debate between LeBron and Michael Jordan. Most people who played in the same era as Jordan peg him as the greatest ever no matter what LeBron does. However, Detroit Pistons legend Isaiah Thomas, who played against Jordan many times, went against the grain and picked LeBron.

“When I take away the genetic gifts and look at basketball playing ability, who is the better basketball player if you don’t have the genetic freakiness with it? I look at all those guys who are similar in size,” Thomas said on ESPN. “LeBron, Jordan, Magic, they all have the genetic gift of size. But Jordan had the genetic jumping ability. LeBron has a genetic jumping ability, but if I take away those gifts and say just who is the better basketball player all-around? There is no comparison.”

Now, there might be some bad blood between Thomas and Jordan due to their playing days but the Hall of Famer’s comments can’t be ignored. From a physical standpoint, there’s no doubt LeBron is superior to Jordan. He’s taller, stronger and faster. LeBron is among the best athletes to ever play. That certainly doesn’t end the argument but it’s one thing in favor of LeBron. Regardless, this topic will likely be debated for a very long time.

More Work to Do?

Many act like the GOAT debate is settled but there is no sign that LeBron is going to stop playing at a high level anytime soon. He could play for another five years and win three more championships. That would put him ahead of Jordan in the titles category. LeBron is well aware of that.

Despite barely coming off a championship win, LeBron still couldn’t take his eyes off the future. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he relayed a strong message to teammate Anthony Davis:

“We’ve got more work to do,” sources said James told Davis during their celebration in the locker room.

It’s clear that LeBron isn’t content with this one championship. He continues to chase greatness and if he keeps winning titles, his case for being the GOAT only gets stronger.

READ NEXT: Lakers Executive Throws Shade at ‘so-Called’ Rivals

