LeBron James Puts L.A. Home up for Sale with Crazy Price Tag: Report

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is putting his L.A. home on the market and the buyer will need deep pockets. Before Lakers fans worry, James has multiple properties in Los Angeles so the decision is not believed to be tied to his basketball future. James signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension in December 2020 prior to the start of the NBA season.

According to TMZ, James is selling his Brentwood mansion for an asking price of $20.5 million but the NBA star is actually losing money on the deal since he paid $20.9 million for the property in 2015. If you are willing to pay more than $20 million, the check lands you a 9,500-square-foot former house of an NBA legend complete with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, home gym and media room among other luxurious features.

Here is a look at what $20 million can buy you.

LeBron Purchased a Beverly Hills Mansion for $36.75 Million in 2020

James is able to part with the property thanks to his 2020 purchase of a 2.5-acre Beverly Hills mansion. According to the Los Angeles Times, James purchased the home for $36.75 million which marked his third L.A. property as the NBA icon also has two homes in Brentwood, including the one he recently listed on the market.

James’ new property was part of the estate of Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and the Restless co-creator. One hint that James’ new pad is luxurious: it has seven fireplaces. The Mediterranean-style home includes a swimming pool, tennis court, two guesthouses, and a screening room. As an added bonus, the property comes with amazing city views. During a March 2020 Instagram Live video, James emphasized that he wants to retire as a member of the Lakers.

“I want to be a Laker for the rest of my life,” James noted, per Insider.com.

James clearly has not lost a step, so it will be interesting to see how long the Lakers star plans to play. His contract runs through the 2022-23 season, but James has hinted at potentially playing with his son Bronny James who is still in high school.

Here is a look at James’ newest pad in Los Angeles.

LeBron’s Wife Savannah Reportedly Wanted to Live in Los Angeles

James was no stranger to Los Angeles prior to signing with the Lakers, but his family is believed to be one of the contributing factors to the star signing with the team. Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding reported in 2017 that James’ wife Savannah James wanted to live in Los Angeles full-time.

“…Cleveland’s loss in the 2017 NBA Finals has led Lakers officials to hear more whispers about James’ interest in a final chapter in Los Angeles, where his wife would like to live full time, per sources,” Ding noted. “The Lakers have long known the appreciation James, who grew up a fan of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, holds for their iconic brand.”

One year later, James ended up signing with the Lakers citing its status as a “historical franchise” for his decision. It also likely did not hurt that the team plays in Los Angeles, an added bonus for James’ off-court business ventures.

“I think timing is everything,” James told Lakers.com in 2018. “For me to be in this position now, the excitement that I have to be a Laker, I’m happy to be apart of it because I believe the Lakers is a historical franchise, we all know that, but it’s a championship franchise and that’s what we’re trying to get back to. I’m happy to be a part of the culture and be a part of us getting back to that point.”

