Viral Pregame Photo of Lakers Star LeBron James Causes Stir

LeBron James is officially out of his walking boot and back on solid ground, a development that was made apparent through a viral photo that circulated of the Los Angeles Lakers star on social media on Tuesday.

James has been sidelined with a high-ankle sprain for nearly three weeks, but was seen walking boot-less in Toronto during the Lakers’ 110-101 win, a sign that he’s steadily progressing in his rehab.

LeBron out of his walking boot with a stack of money in his jacket pocket. 💸 (h/t @3cbPerformance) pic.twitter.com/MZTKwLM6kd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 7, 2021

The photo made its rounds on social media and Dr. Rajpal Brar broke down what James ditching the boot could mean in terms of his timeline going forward.

“Next step is progressing weight-bearing activities and based on his response, ramping up the intensity,” Brar wrote.

LeBron is out of the walking boot. Next step is progressing weight-bearing activities and based on his response, ramping up intensity. Shout-out to @Ralph_MasonJr for bringing this to my attention pic.twitter.com/m3njabP2n5 — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) April 6, 2021

As for the wad of money in his pocket — who knows!

James and fellow injured Lakers star Anthony Davis are on the long road trip with the Lakers, which was interesting to hear. The Lakers are on the road until returning to Staples center on April 15 to face to Boston Celtics.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

“Yeah, they’ll both be on the road with us. AD continues to ramp-up, but still a ways away,” Vogel told reporters before departing for the trip. “LeBron is still out indefinitely.”

Insider: LeBron James Putting in Around the Clock Work

The initial recovery timeline for James said the four-time MVP would be due back in 4-6 weeks from the time of the injury (March 20). However, there’s nothing normal about how “The King” functions and he could very well be back sooner, which ESPN’s Dave McMenamin pointed out.

“We’re just about two weeks removed from that high-ankle sprain he suffered and soruces close to LeBron tell me it’s going to be 4-6 weeks total recovery time, they estimate,” McMenamin said on SportsCenter over the weekend. “But LeBron is a freak of nature and his body could respond faster. We’ll see how that goes. I’ve also been told he’s been getting up as early at 5 in the morning to go through rehab.”

LeBron James Wants to Get Back on the Court

It pains James to be on the sideline, which he expressed in a recent tweet.

“Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself,” James tweeted. “MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH! Ok anyways back to sleep I go.”

Outside of a groin injury during the 2018-19 season, James has rarely missed games in bunches. At the time of the injury, James was among the top contenders for MVP, averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his 18th season.

But no matter how bad James wants to rush back, he won’t, knowing the Lakers need to have him at full health if they hope to pull off a repeat run.

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now,” James wrote in a tweet shortly after the injury. “The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left.”

Anthony Davis Looking Good, Shooting the Ball

While James is still a little ways away from returning to the court, Davis could be making his way back soon. The former No. 1 overall pick is dealing with nagging issues with his calf and Achilles, but got a good review from teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“He’s making great progress,” Caldwell-Pope said, per Silver Screen and Roll’s Harrison Faigen. “We were just joking with him that he should play five minutes tomorrow. … He says he’s feeling good.”

Davis is averaging 22.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks this season.

READ NEXT: Lakers Big Man Montrezl Harrell Calls Out Raptors After Ejection