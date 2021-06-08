Lakers Star LeBron James Breaks Silence with Cryptic Message

LeBron James did not participate in an exit interview with the media like his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, but the superstar took to Instagram to send a message about next season. James posted a video of a famous scene with Russell Crowe from the movie Gladiator.

“And I will have my vengeance in this life or the next,” Crowe said in the clip.

James also posted a brief caption making it clear he has heard the critic’s skepticism about his career moving forward. The Lakers superstar already appears to have his mind on next season.

“PROMISE YOU I WILL. Count me out if you want too! #TheManInTheARENA🏟 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #SFG🚀,” James added.

Here is a look at the clip James posted that has Lakers fans buzzing.

LeBron on Lakers Season: ‘We Never Really Got an Opportunity to See Our Team at Full Strength’

After the Lakers’ Game 6 elimination loss to the Suns, James admitted he had some regrets about how the season unfolded. James emphasized that injuries caused the team to never quite be at full strength.

“It’s kind of hard to start thinking about when we got started, this season started so fast after leaving the bubble obviously,” James explained, per Lakers Nation. “I think I was talking to Wes [Matthews] in the locker room just a few minutes ago and I said the one thing that bothers me more than anything, we never really got an opportunity to see our full team at full strength either because of injuries or COVID or something going on with our ballclub this year. We couldn’t ever fully get into and rhythm and never really kind of see the full potential of what we’re capable of.”

LeBron Reportedly Played at 85% vs. Suns

Even after returning from his ankle injury, James was clearly not operating at full strength. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that James played at 85% against the Suns, but his health “fluctuated game-to-game.” James indicated he is not concerned about being fully healthy heading into next season.

“I’m not worried about anything,” James told Yahoo Sports. “I just need rest. I was told that from the beginning. I gave what I had.”

LeBron on Lakers’ Offseason Moves: ‘I Will Have Some Input’

The Lakers are heading into a critical offseason in two key areas. Los Angeles is slated to have nine free agents this offseason and the number could grow to 10 if Montrezl Harrell exercises his player option, per ESPN. Both James and Anthony Davis are recovering from significant injuries and the hope is to have the superstars back at 100% for the start of next season. James admitted he plans to have some input in the Lakers’ offseason moves but trusts general manager Rob Pelinka to build a great roster going into the 2021-22 season.

“Well, I think Rob [Pelinka] has done such a great job of constructing this team over the last few years that he will continue to do that,” James said in his final press conference of the season. “I will have some input. He always asks for my input, has A.D.’s input. But at the end of the day, we want to continue to get better. I trust Rob, trust Kurt [Rambis], trust everyone upstairs that does their diligence and our coaching staff and things of that nature.”