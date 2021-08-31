Lakers Star LeBron James Brings Jake Paul Nearly to Tears

A tweet from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James nearly brought Jake Paul to tears following his fight with Tyron Woodley.

Paul’s boxing match against Woodley, a former UFC champ, took place at James’ old home building — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where the Cavaliers play. Paul is a Cleveland native like James and was visibly shook when James’ tweet about the fight was read out loud to him following his victory.

“CLEVELAND IS JUMPING,” James wrote. “Should have flew back to the crib.”

Paul’s walkout gear featured all the Cleveland sports teams and he was left nearly speechless knowing that James was watching and enjoying himself.

“Man, that’s crazy,” Paul said. “I’m getting teary-eyed, that’s sick. Like I said, I was in those stands 12 years ago screaming, ‘LeBron! LeBron!’ trying to get him to notice me.

“So for him to tweet about this, that’s crazy. I’m being really hard on myself, but man, I’ve accomplished so much in the last four fights. No one is doing this. I’m trying not to cry, but for him to even tweet that is crazy.”

Paul also responded directly to James’ tweet following the fight.

“WTF is life lol,” Paul wrote.

Not Everyone Thrilled With Jake Paul’s Win

Paul won his scrap with Woodley via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74) and not everyone was thrilled with the product.

“These guys both suck,” UFC veteran Nate Diaz tweeted.

Former UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier wasn’t happy that another UFC fighter lost against Paul

“Jake Paul showed he has toughness and won’t quit! Tyron wasn’t active enough, not a bad fight tho. It was activity! Paul was exhausted and when guys are that tired gotta show em the door. Whatever man. Dammit Tyron,” Cormier tweeted.

Earlier in the week UFC president Dana White had some words for Paul after the YouTuber said their feud would end with him “knocking him the f–k out.”

“It actually makes sense,” White told reporters. “I’m 52 years old. I’m in the age bracket of guys he fights, so yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me. It’s all he fights are 50-year-olds.”

LeBron James Wants to Finish Career With Lakers

James has already returned to Cleveland once in his career after leaving, but it appears very unlikely that will happen again. James is chasing another championship with the Lakers and said during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast that he’d like retire as a member of the purple and gold

“I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers,” James said. “However many years that is, if it’s four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something… It’s like me being in ‘Space Jam’ — I never thought it would be possible. You think about Kareem, and Magic, and Wilt, and Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, Kobe, Shaq and all of them, the whole list goes on.”

James is under contract with the Lakers through the next two seasons.

