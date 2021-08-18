Lakers’ LeBron James Calls out Kevin Durant & Steph Curry Ratings

It’s the time of the year when fans and players question the NBA 2K ratings. The popular video game franchise always releases their player ratings before the newest game is released, which gives people a chance to discuss. For the first time in almost two decades, LeBron James may not be considered the best player in the NBA. Kevin Durant has been a popular choice to surpass the Los Angeles Lakers star but NBA 2K wasn’t ready to make that call quite yet.

Both LeBron and Durant received 96 overall ratings. Instead of complaining about his rating, LeBron took to Twitter to call out Durant’s rating.

Nah! Should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

After missing a year due to injury, Durant quickly returned to form in 2021. He averaged 26.9 points a game during the regular season and then blew up in the postseason. In 12 games, he averaged 34.3 points and 9.3 rebounds. He put together an epic series against the Milwaukee Bucks and many were ready to proclaim him to be the best player in the NBA. LeBron hasn’t willingly given him the crown but it’s telling that he believes Durant should have a 99 overall rating.

LeBron Also Has Issue With Steph Curry’s Rating

Another player who put together an excellent comeback year was Steph Curry. He only played in five games during 2019-2020 due to injury but came back with a vengeance this past season. He led the league in scoring by averaging 32 points a game. Despite the epic season, he was also in the group of players rated 96 overall. LeBron took issue with that, as well, and believes that Curry should be a 99.

Nah should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

For as great as Curry is on offense, he isn’t much of a defender. It seems like the game’s highest ratings should be reserved for players who play both sides of the court at an elite level. Regardless, Curry has shown no signs of slowing down and clearly, LeBron has a ton of respect for his game despite past rumors that the two don’t get along.

Anthony Davis Not in Top-10

After the Lakers’ championship run in 2020, opinions on Anthony Davis were at an all-time high. In fact, ESPN ranked him as the second-best player in the entire NBA. The love affair with the big man appears to have ended. He’s coming off a lackluster season where he only played in 36 games and averaged 21.8 points a game. Even when he was healthy, he wasn’t playing all that well.

Thanks to his poor season, Davis has fallen out of the top-10 highest-rated players in NBA 2K.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐ Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Davis has widely been considered a top-10 player for years but he’s quickly fallen out of favor. Unlike many of the players on 2K’s top-10 list, the Lakers star is excellent on offense and defense. Many players have down seasons and Davis is no different. He deserves the benefit of the doubt. However, two bad seasons in a row would be a serious cause for concern. He should be coming out with a chip on his shoulder this season.

