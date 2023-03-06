LeBron James’ Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson James have three children together. Their two sons, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and Bryce Maximus, were born before the couple got married in 2013 and their daughter, Zhuri Nova, was born after they tied the knot.

The Los Angeles Lakers star’s children were all born in Ohio when he played with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the family currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what you need to know about LeBron James’ three children:

1. LeBron James & His Wife Savannah Brinson James Have Three Children, 2 Sons & a Daughter

James and his now-wife Savannah James became parents for the first time when they were still teenagers. Their first child, LeBron James Jr., was born on October 6, 2004. At the time, James was 19 years old and already an NBA star in his second season as well as the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. Savannah James was 18 years old.

Just under three years later, on June 14, 2007, Bryce Maximus joined the James family. At the time, James was in the middle of the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers, facing the San Antonio Spurs. According to The Columbus Dispatch, James was present at the hospital for the birth of his son just after midnight on June 14, 2007, and that same evening was playing in Game 4, which ended in a loss and the end of the playoffs as the Spurs won in a 4-0 sweep.

The Jameses’ third child, a daughter named Zhuri Nova, was born on October 22, 2014, a year after the couple got married. James confirmed the news a week after his daughter’s birth, telling reporters after a Cavaliers’ practice that it was a “blessing,” Cleveland.com reported.

At the time, the NBA star shared that his family was thrilled to welcome a daughter and said, “It’s a lot different, for me, you give rough love to your boys and you give soft love to your daughter. I understand that and I look forward to the journey of all three of them growing up.”

2. LeBron James’ Eldest Son, LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr., Is Pursuing a Basketball Career & James Wants to Play With His Son Before He Retires

In 2010, James shared that he would love to see either of his sons play basketball, telling Harper’s Bazaar, “That would be a great story — and as a father, I would be on cloud nine every day.” That might be the case with James’ eldest son, who goes by Bronny James, as the high school senior is quite the talented player. In a family interview with Sports Illustrated, Bronny James said he believes basketball will be “his thing.”

While the 18-year-old is on track to pursue a career in the sport, he’s made it clear that it is his own passion and his father would have been fine with whatever career he picked. Bronny James is currently playing for Sierra Canyon High School as a combo guard and will be graduating this year.

The 18-year-old, who was picked to play in the competitive McDonald’s All-American Games, is ranked No. 28 in ESPN’s 100 top high school players and No. 34 in 247Sports’ national rankings. Bronny James has yet to choose a college and his decision regarding his next step is the subject of much speculation and anticipation.

James has made it no secret that he would love to play with his son in the NBA before he retires. In early 2022, he told The Athletic that he will play his final year with his son, wherever that may be.

3. LeBron James’ 2nd Son, Bryce Maximus James, Is Also a Talented Basketball Player But His Mother Isn’t Sure If He Will Pursue a Professional Basketball Career

James’ second son, Bryce Maximus, is also a basketball player and has shared several clips of himself playing for his high school or with his brother on his Instagram. In August 2022, the 15-year-old confirmed that he received his first Division I scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Duquesne coach is none other than Keith Dambrot, who was James’ coach for two years at St. Vincent-St. Mary high school.

Bryce James currently attends Sierra Canyon High School, the same school as his older brother. However, fans have pointed out on social media that Bryce James, at 15 years old, is now three inches taller than his older brother. Coming in at 6’6″, James’ youngest son is also an inch taller than the NBA legend was when he was the same age.

While Bryce James appears to have the same potential for a professional basketball career, in a family interview with Sports Illustrated he was said to be less sure about his future plans. He told the publication that he “just tried” the sport and it “turned out I really liked it.” That said, his mother told Vanity Fair that she felt her son could go in any direction, calling him “the mystery of the family.”

In fact, Savannah James spilled on some of the differences between her two sons and said her youngest, Bryce James, was more like her and will “clap back if you talk to him” while Bronny James has a temperament more like his father, “calm, cool and collected.”

4. LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Nova Is Interested in Fashion & Has Her Own YouTube Show

Play

Zhuri makes no bake snack recipe with her dad, LeBron James! No bake peanut butter power balls are the best energy filled snack! Especially when you make them with your dad! Zhuri takes the lead on this easy-to-make snack in the kitchen for the win! Watch to the end for the finished product. Check out the recipe below! Grab your ingredients and make your own today!!… 2020-01-15T21:00:10Z

James and Savannah James’ third child and first daughter, Zhuri Nova, was born a year after the couple tied the knot. Her parents made every effort to keep their youngest private and she wasn’t seen publicly until James’ 2016 championship win when he held her in his arms at his postgame interview.

The NBA great has gushed about his love for his daughter and told Access Hollywood in 2021, “My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys. So, whenever she smiles, it don’t matter what I’m doing – It makes me happy.”

At 8 years old, Zhuri James is already forging a different path for herself and has shown an interest in fashion. The young girl hosted a fashion collection launch, Janie and Jack x Harlem’s Fashion Row, before she even turned 6. Savannah James described her daughter to Vanity Fair as “our in-house creative director.”

In fact, Zhuri James’ creativity extends beyond fashion as she is also a successful YouTube vlogger. She launched her lifestyle show “All Things Zhuri” on the platform back in 2019 and has posted many videos since, including baking with her parents, yoga, painting, and activities with her brothers.

5. LeBron James & Savannah James Have Been Open About Their Parenting Style & Their Desire to Raise Their Children in a Normal Environment Despite Their Unique Situation

LeBron and Savannah James have managed to keep their family close-knit and down to earth despite James being one of the most famous athletes in the world.

Savannah James spoke with Vanity Fair about attending her son’s games at Sierra Canyon High School, where the crowd is studded with celebrities. She said they’ve never had to sit their children down to explain the situation as they just naturally grew up in that environment. She explained that in those instances, they’re just like any family going to their children’s high school to watch their sons play basketball.

The mother of three is the first to acknowledge that their situation isn’t typical, but shared that they’ve tried their best to raise their family to be as normal as possible. “It’s a big, wide world out here, and we have to do our job to protect them,” she told Sports Illustrated.

For James, being a present father is more important than anything else and it’s all about leading by example. He said what’s most important is showing his children how to respect their loved ones and their peers day in and day out, rather than sitting them down to explain it.

“You’re teaching them the blueprint every day,” he explained to WKYC. “It’s how you walk, it’s how you get up, it’s how you respect people in your household,” he shared. “We’re just trying to set a great example not only in the household, but when you leave the household.”