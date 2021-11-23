LeBron James Hilariously Jabs Kyle Kuzma: ‘Ain’t No F***Ing Way’

Kyle Kuzma may no longer be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers but he remains a popular player around the NBA. One thing that has always stuck out about Kuzma was his unorthodox outfit choices. He’s ambitious with his style. However, not everybody appreciates his sense of fashion.

Recently, Kuzma decided to sport a pink sweater that was oversized, to say the least. The sleeves of the sweater were so long that they almost touched the floor. The veteran forward quickly went viral for the outfit choice and it even elicited comments from some of his former teammates on the Instagram post.

kyle kuzma fighting for his life in his instagram comments pic.twitter.com/Oqbc743SOE — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 23, 2021

“Ain’t no f***ing way you wore that!!! … I’m not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz!” commented former Lakers teammate LeBron James.

“You’re outta line sir!!!!” commented Anthony Davis.

“Man hellll nawwwwwww,” JR Smith wrote.

Kuzma did try to defend himself. He replied to LeBron saying the outfit was “fire.” He later explained to others that “it’s cold out.” Perhaps Kuzma got too used to that California weather and the Washington, D.C. cold is causing him to overcompensate.

Kuzma Enjoying Resurgent Season

Kuzma quickly became a fan favorite and key player for the Lakers when he first joined the team. After a strong start to his career, he saw his role decline each season. He was consistently the subject of trade rumors and it became clear that he didn’t have much of a future with the team.

This offseason, the Lakers traded him to the Washington Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. So far, the trade has done a lot to help Kuzma’s career. He’s been a full-time starter for the Wizards and averaging 13.5 points a game with 9.4 rebounds. He’s not scoring as well as he did early in his Lakers career but he’s become a much better all-around player.

Kuzma Enjoying Playing for Wizards

Perhaps more so than any other team in the NBA, there’s a lot of pressure playing for the Lakers, especially with LeBron on the squad. It’s a franchise that demands excellence and has was 17 championships. While Kuzma is appreciative of his time in Los Angeles, he’s excited about having a new opportunity.

“From an individual standpoint, this is kind of what I wanted. An opportunity to not be in someone’s shadows,” Kuzma said on ESPN.

“Being here has been extremely fun,” he said. “I have an opportunity to lead and use my championship mentality. Everything I’ve learned from those two guys out in LA has been wonderful for my career. I believe people are seeing it now.”

.@kylekuzma says he’s using what he learned in LA to be a front player for the Wizards 🙌 “This is kind of what I wanted. … An opportunity to not be in someone’s shadows.” pic.twitter.com/eGwNmKEBGn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 16, 2021

The Wizards are 11-6 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference right now. The team has been playing very well to start the season and much of that is due to the haul they received from the Lakers. Los Angeles is 9-9 and is the ninth seed in the Western Conference. Right now, it’s looking like Kuzma may have the last laugh.

