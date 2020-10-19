LeBron James, Lakers Celebrate Title In Las Vegas [WATCH]

The 2020 champion Los Angeles Lakers’ celebration rallied through Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend.

NBA Finals MVP LeBron James and his teammates reportedly checked in to The Mansion at MGM Grand before spending Sunday afternoon at Encore’s Beach Club, a popular day club. All-Star Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and, of course, J.R. Smith, who’s no stranger to a good time, were all reportedly seen checking in earlier in the weekend.

Following LeBron’s previous championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, seeing Smith celebrating in various clubs without a shirt on was an ongoing trend for weeks after the NBA Finals. Smith, who appears to be fully-clothed in the video below, provided by ClutchPoints, is seen taking over the DJ booth in Vegas.

Of course JR Smith is behind the DJ booth celebrating the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship in Vegas. We wouldn’t expect the Lakers to party any other way. 🕺 (via @randysilver09) pic.twitter.com/O2rWrHM3nr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2020

LeBron James Sparks ’23’ Victory Cigar In Vegas

The Lakers also spent part of their weekend at Wet Republic day club, where they reportedly spent Saturday afternoon celebrating, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. James, donned in a Dodgers uniform, posted videos and photos of himself via an Instagram story while smoking a cigar.

Guess which kind of cigar it was. ’23.’

LeBron in VEGAS celebrating the Lakers’ championship with a ‘23’ cigar. AND the King of a 3-1 comeback is ready for the Dodgers’ Game 7 tomorrow. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHIsdxUuCO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2020

Los Angeles deservingly celebrated a hard-fought title under unpreceded circumstances. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no plans for a victory parade or rolling rally. However, I’m sure the Lakers aren’t so devastated after all the celebrating they did over the weekend.

Los Angeles Dodgers Are World Series Bound

The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 7 of the NLCS. L.A. will head to the 2020 World Series with an opportunity to achieve a rare feat in sports.

If the Dodgers capture another title, it will mark the third time Los Angeles has celebrated two championship teams in the same year. The Lakers and Dodgers accomplished the exclusive feat back in 1988 and then the Lakers pulled it off again in 2002 led by Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, however, instead of the Dodgers, it was the Angels that topped the MLB world that year.

