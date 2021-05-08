Analyst Questions Lakers’ LeBron James: ‘Are We Still Sure About That?’

After a long career without very many injury issues, LeBron James is in arguably the toughest stretch of his career. He’s missed several weeks recovering from a high ankle sprain. He came back briefly for a two-game stretch but has now missed the Los Angeles Lakers‘ last few games.

Prior to getting hurt, LeBron was the favorite to win the MVP and was playing some of the best basketball of his career. There was no doubt that he was still the best player in the world. Now that he’s been out, he’s fallen out of the MVP race and some are questioning if he’s even still the best player in the world.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman went on First Take and expressed concern that the Lakers star is as good as he once was.

“Make no mistake about it,” Kellerman said. “LeBron James every year is in the Finals and many years has won the championship because when the dust settles when the smoke clears, it’s clear he’s still the best player in the world.

“Are we still sure about that? Because he’s going to have to be the best player in the world to get out of the Western Conference.”

.@maxkellerman believes we are seeing the decline of LeBron James. "He's still the best player in the world? Are we still sure about that?" pic.twitter.com/gE8BN428q8 — First Take (@FirstTake) May 5, 2021

Stephen A. Smith Defends LeBron

It’s a bit premature to start questioning LeBron right now. Players get injured all the time and just because it hasn’t happened to the Lakers star much, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt. Stephen A. Smith was also on First Take with Kellerman and he defended LeBron.

“You say, LeBron has slipped, but he’s still better than them,” Smith said told Kellerman. “Well damn. Where’s the evidence that he’s slipped if he’s still better than the superlatives you threw on the individual.”

This playoff run for the Lakers will be very telling. At a certain point, age is going to catch up with LeBron. Based on how he was playing before the injury, it’s fair to assume that age hasn’t fully caught up with him yet. However, if he has his first bad playoff run, it could finally signal the decline of arguably the greatest player to ever play basketball.

Is LeBron Still the Best?

Until somebody comes and takes the mantle from LeBron, he has to be considered the best player in the world. Just because he’s injured, that doesn’t change. He would be the NBA’s MVP this season had he stayed healthy.

Though he’s not athletic as he once was, he’s still more athletic than 99% of players in the league. He’s also got an excellent basketball IQ. There’s no player in the world that does everything as well as LeBron does. He’s a strong shooter, an elite passer and has been playing some of the best defense of his career. Players like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic all have arguments that they should be considered the best in the NBA but none of them have done enough this year to prove that they’re superiors to LeBron.

