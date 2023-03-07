Lakers Star LeBron James Puts NBA on Notice With Bronny Tweet

LeBron James wasn’t impressed with the basketball he was watching on Monday night, with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar saying that his son Bronny could do better.

James tweeted out his reaction to some of the action he was watching on NBA League Pass late Monday night, implying his 18-year-old son is already better than some of the players on the court.

“Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass today. S**t lightweight hilarious,” James tweeted.

The only game going on at the time of James’ tweet was the Pelicans against the Kings, which Sacramento blew open with a big third quarter. Some comments assumed he was talking about Kira Lewis Jr., who was 1-of-7 from the field during the Pelicans’ loss.

Others hypothesized that James was taking a shot at Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, who missed a pair of clutch-time free throws against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s a bit uncharacteristic for James to be so candid in a tweet when talking about other NBA talent. However, he has been on quite a run supporting his son, who is still deciding where he’ll play his college basketball next season — if that’s the route he ultimately chooses. The younger James has a final three schools of Ohio State, USC and Oregon that he’s deciding between, per CBS Sports.

Bronny James Projected as Top 10 Pick

LeBron James has accomplished just about everything possible during his two decades in the NBA but the Lakers star has made it clear his primary goal before he hangs it up is to play with Bronny.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said in January. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. … But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

Bronny James isn’t the generational prospect his father was but he’s seen his star grow in recent months, with ESPN even projecting him as a top-10 pick in the 2024 Draft. There’s a lot to play out between now and then, but it would move LeBron one step closer to his goal if that came to fruition.

LeBron James Has Extra Time as He Battles Foot Injury

James has some extra time on his hands as he heals up from what the team has dubbed a right foot tendon injury. He’s expected to be reevaluated at the end of March, although there are doubts about when exactly he’ll be back in action.

“They need LeBron James back in the lineup (but) we don’t know when that will be. Three-week reevaluation for him, and even after that, I don’t know that the Lakers think he’s going to be back in three weeks,” Shams Charania of The Athletic said on FanDuel TV. “I don’t think it’ll be just the three weeks. Likely beyond that. And so you’re putting yourself in a position where you hope he’s back right before the playoffs, or he gets back for the play-in.”

The 38-year-old James is averaging 29.5 points this season — good for seventh in the NBA — to go with 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. In his absence, the Lakers are trying to inch their way up the Western Conference standings.