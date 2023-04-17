LeBron James Puts Pressure on Lakers Starter With 7-Word Message

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ upset victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1, LeBron James spoke at length about Austin Reaves’ playoff debut. James admitted to being impressed with the guard’s performance, but the NBA legend ended his April 16, 2023 press conference making his expectations for Reaves clear. The Lakers superstar is hoping Reaves has more than just one postseason hit.

“I want him to do it again,” James said with a smile when discussing Reaves’ performance against Memphis.

Reaves posted 23 points, four assists and three rebounds during Los Angeles’ 16-point opening win versus Memphis. Even more impressive than Reaves’ numbers was his ability to hit big-time buckets in the fourth quarter that helped the Lakers run away with the lead.

James wants Reaves to keep his foot on the gas, but the superstar also praised the development he has seen from the undrafted guard. King James knew Reaves was a perfect compliment to his own game when the team signed the wing to a two-way contract in 2021.

“Well, it’s not surprising to me,” James noted. “I knew from the first practice that we had when we grabbed him that he wasn’t going to be a two-way player for long. Within a couple weeks went by, I knew he was going to get a guaranteed contract at some point. I just know, I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players, and I know the type of players that fit with my game, and I knew Austin would be that right away, so.

“…But I knew the type of player that we was able to get in Austin. So, it’s not surprising what he was doing tonight. Maybe to some of you guys who don’t watch him as much or don’t cover him as much, but for me it’s not. I’m extremely happy for him, and I want him to do it again. ”

Austin Reaves Went Viral For Yelling ‘I’m Him’ During the 4th Quarter of Game 1 vs. Grizzlies

'I'M HIM" Austin Reaves letting the world know 🗣 pic.twitter.com/9y15iGbAh0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2023

During Reaves’ fourth quarter offensive outpouring, the emotional Lakers guard went viral for yelling “I’m him” during his hot streak. Reaves discussed the moment admitting there was “a lot of emotions” happening during his first postseason game.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” Reaves noted during an April 16 postgame press conference. “You dream about being on a stage like this. The best basketball players [playing] in the world is [in] the playoffs, and I got hot late and [tried to] have fun.”

The Lakers Are in Danger of Losing Austin Reaves in NBA Free Agency

Breaking down the rise of Lakers guard Austin Reaves and what lies ahead in free agency – on Run It Back at @fandueltv: pic.twitter.com/DCUdQ8HuDK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2023

There is likely some concern in Los Angeles that Reaves may be playing his way into a more lucrative contract than the Lakers are willing to pay. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on March 20 that Reaves may command more than $50 million with his next deal. Longtime NBA player Chandler Parsons believes Los Angeles in danger of losing Reaves in free agency.

“I think he gets more, Shams, I don’t think the Lakers are going to be able to hold him for $50 million,” Parsons noted on a March 20, 2023 edition of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV. “I think he’s shown he’s a starting point guard. He’s a great bench player, and a team that is actually good and a contender can use someone like Austin Reaves as that steady backup point guard that can fill in the starting role and that can help a contending team.

“I look for him to get one of those restricted, tough contracts that the Lakers are forced to either match or not match, and I don’t think they can afford him. …Hit ’em with that Chandler Parsons [type deal], that contract with a player-option and whatever. Yeah, make it hard on the Lakers, and I think he is out.”