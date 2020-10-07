LeBron James Sends Strong Message On Verge of NBA Title

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from a championship, but LeBron James is not letting up one bit.

In fact, the Lakers star might not even sleep until he gets his hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the fourth time.

“For me, I mean, at this point in the season, I don’t care about rest. I really don’t,” James said. “I don’t care about sleep. I don’t care about resting throughout the game. Obviously, I come out of the game. Coach has a rhythm and rotation that we live by and we go by. But I don’t care about resting because I can rest in a week, max, if it happens to go there. I could rest for a month straight, which I won’t do because of who I am; you guys know that. But I can rest then. I can sleep eight hours and get up and eat and then go right back to sleep if I want to.”

LeBron James Looking Forward to Close Out Opportunity

James turned in another vintage performance in the 102-96 win on Tuesday night, delivering 28 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists. James is in Year 17 of his storied career, but an extra day of rest doesn’t get him excitied.

“The job is not done. We get an opportunity to get our bodies back underneath us with an extra day of rest but also keep our minds sharp,” James said with Game 5 scheduled for Friday. “I am looking forward, once again, to looking at the film tomorrow. Do all around the clock treatment and treating it like we play Thursday. I’m going to continue to get the work in and continue to not sleep until the job is done. So, I look forward to the next match.”

The job is not done” – LeBron says he won't sleep until they finish up this series. pic.twitter.com/3No54cBysj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2020

James is very good when it comes to closing out series when his team has the edge. James is 15-0 in a playoff series when leading 3-1 and 12-3 in Game 5s in those series, per ESPN Stats and Information.

LeBron: One of Biggest Games of My Career

LeBron James says "This Was One of The Biggest Games of My Career” – Game 4 | Oct 6, 2020 NBA FinalsLos Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat – Full Game 4 Highlights | October 5, 2020 NBA Finals 📌 SHOP OUR NBA MERCH COLLAB: https://hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/houseofhighlights/ 📌 Follow our TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/houseofhighlights1 📌 Follow our Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoHighlights 📌 SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & COMMENT for MORE! —————— ▶️ WATCH HOH… 2020-10-07T04:41:05Z

James has played in more than 1,500 career games, but felt like the matchup against the Heat on Tuesday was one of the most important matchups of his career. James said he texted his teammates before the game, calling it a “must-win.”

“I felt that vibe. I felt that pressure,” James told reporters. “I felt like, for me personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career.”

But James didn’t do it alone. Fellow star Anthony Davis turned in a big performance after a disappointing showing in Game 3, notching 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.

“Between me and AD, we hold each other to a standard that no one else can hold us to,” James told ESPN on the postgame broadcast. “He challenges me every night; I challenge him every night. It doesn’t matter if the ball is going in, we have to do things that help our team win on the defensive end and offensive end, and he did that tonight. He was spectacular.”

Davis was also a plus-17 — the best by far on the Lakers — and hit a clutch, dagger 3-pointer at the end of the game.

“Big-time play. Big-time moment,” James said of Davis’ 3-pointer. “Not only for AD, but for our ballclub and for our franchise.”

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Shares Strong Reaction to Social Media Backlash