LeBron James Hopeful Lakers Will Consider Quinn Cook Reunion

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly run it back after a championship season, with many of the team’s key role players landing on new rosters.

But one player who could seemingly make a return to the Lakers next season that was previously let go is guard Quinn Cook, who won a title with the purple and gold last season. It’s something Lakers superstar LeBron James — who just signed a two-year extension with the team — would like the front office to at least take a look at.

“Quinn, he’s a pro, he’s definitely going to get a look,” James said on the Road Trippin‘ podcast hosted by his former teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, as well as Allie Clifton. “Hopefully back with us. … Hopefully we may bring him back.”

Quinn averaged just over 11 minutes per game last year, scoring 5.1 points per game. But now a two-time NBA champion and a seemingly solid locker room presence, the Lakers and James would welcome him back for another run at a title. James gave credit to last year’s team, saying that everyone plays a role, regardless of how many minutes they play.

“Being a part of a championship ballclub, no matter if you play zero minutes or you’re at 30-40 minutes, that s— all ties into one, because we all challenge each other every day,” James said.

The Lakers waived Cook last month in an effort to make some extra cap room, bringing his $3 million salary down to just $1 million guaranteed. The Lakers were originally going to stretch Quinn’s salary over the next three seasons, but decided against it.

LeBron James Says Lakers Can ‘Absolutely’ Repeat

The Lakers have made some key moves this offseason and James signing a two-year extension shows the faith he has in the LA brass to build a championship contender.

“We can [repeat]. I mean, it’s that simple,” James said. “We absolutely can. … First of all, it all starts with health. You have to have some luck. You have to have health. If we can stay healthy.”

James also pointed out that the Lakers got younger in the offseason with the acquisitions of guys like Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell.

“We have a 27-year-old point guard [in Schroder]. We got the 27-year-old Sixth Man of the Year award [winner] in Trezz. We got younger. We got Marc, who is a Defensive Player of the Year and his IQ, not only playing against him in the NBA, but also playing against him versus Spain with the national team.”

Lakers to Open Season Against Clippers

The Lakers will get their rings on opening night in front of their Staples Center rivals in the Clippers. The NBA announced that the two LA squads would be part of opening night on Wednesday.

The rest of the regular-season schedule is expected to be announced on Friday.

The Lakers will play four preseason games, two against the Clippers and then a pair against the Suns.

