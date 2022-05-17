Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Strong Message on Retirement

LeBron James is preparing to enter his 20th season in the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers star has no plans of slowing down.

James addressed what his future holds in a long-awaited Q&A on Twitter, answering a bevy of questions from fans.

“The way I feel, I can go on for a min to be honest,” James responded when asked how many years he has left. “It’s really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I’m still psycho driven!”

The way I feel, I can go on for a min to be honest. It's really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I'm still psycho driven! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

James has been hobbled by injuries the last two seasons but still remains one of the top talents in the league, putting up MVP-caliber numbers night in and night out. Despite the Lakers missing out on the postseason, he just missed out on the scoring title, averaging 30.3 points to go with 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

While James found personal success, the Lakers struggled, missing the playoffs despite assembling a team of of future Hall of Famers — albeit most are on the other side of their prime). LA finished the year 33-49 and on the outside looking in on even the play-in game.

“I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more,” James said in his exit interview. “I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about. And I also want to just change the narrative of how this franchise can compete at a high level again.”

LeBron James Still Determined to Play With Son

James also doubled down on another future plan in the Q&A, saying the plan is still to play with his son, Bronny.

“That’s the plan! God willing,” James wrote.

That's the plan! God willing 🙏🏾🤞🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

James has one year left on his deal with the Lakers and after that things are up in the air. He could leave his future open-ended, with the hopes of signing wherever Bronny — who is not draft-eligible for two more years — lands.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said back in February. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

James was asked if Bronny has ever beat him one-on-one and said it’s still up in the air.

“The last time we actually played I shattered the backboard on a dunk so we couldn’t finish the game,” he wrote.

LeBron James Has Big Love for Luka Doncic

James also showed some love to some current and NBA stars during his Q&A, saying he’d take Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, or the late Kobe Bryant in a 2-on-2 game against Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

He also noted that Mavericks star Luka Doncic is his favorite player under 25 at the moment. The 23-year-old Doncic is fresh off a 35-point, 10-rebound performance in a blowout against the Suns that helped Dallas punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

“LUKA is my fav player,” James responded.

LUKA. He's my fav player!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

Luckily for James, he’ll get to see some more Doncic in the postseason. His Mavs are set to open their series against the Warriors on Wednesday.