Ex-Laker Sends Message to Rob Pelinka on Proposed LeBron James Blockbuster

Though Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA, the trade interest surrounding him hasn’t been as strong as the Brooklyn Nets likely hoped after he requested a trade. Durant might be the best basketball player in the world but he’s 33 now and has had a few injury-riddled seasons in recent years. There are plenty of younger stars that teams would rather have than the 12-time All-Star.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been directly linked to a trade for Durant but considering the team’s love for older stars, he’d be a great fit. However, the team doesn’t have many great assets to offer Brooklyn. One idea that has been floated recently is the possibility of sending LeBron James to the Nets in a swap for Durant. Former Lakers champion Robert Horry doesn’t believe that LeBron is among the players who are considered untradable.

“I think there’s only probably one dude in the league right now — or two dudes — I’d say two dudes that aren’t on the trading block,” Horry said on the “Big Shot Bob Pod.” “That’s Luka and Steph. Everybody else can be traded.”

Horry even sent a message to Lakers’ vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka telling him that he should be open to a LeBron for Durant swap.

“Hell yeah,” Horry said when asked if the Lakers would trade LeBron. “Let’s say I give you KD. … If you Rob Pelinka and someone says, ‘Okay, I’ll give you KD for LeBron,’ you have to do that trade.”

Would Either Team Go for This Trade?

While Durant isn’t a youngster anymore, LeBron is still four years older. He’s still playing at an extremely high level but he could start to decline any season now. Durant should still be elite for at least a few more years. It’s hard to imagine the Nets would be content with a Durant for LeBron swap straight up.

The Lakers might consider it considering Durant is young but they might have to send a couple of draft picks to make it happen. This could be one of the most interesting trades in NBA history but it’s hard to see it actually happening.

Kyrie Irving Hasn’t Requested a Trade

A Durant for LeBron trade is unlikely but a Kyrie Irving trade to Los Angeles could still be on the table. The Lakers have had rumored interest in the guard but a trade has yet to happen. For a moment, it looked a trade was inevitable but now things could be changing. Irving might not actually want to be traded away from Brooklyn

“Kyrie has not asked for a trade,” a source told Brian Lewis of The New York Post. “Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky? Kyrie opted in.”

