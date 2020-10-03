Lakers’ LeBron James Has Revealing Insight After Win vs. Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off another convincing win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals but they’d be unwise to start underestimating the Miami Heat just yet. The team knows this and they’ve still remained focused. In fact, LeBron James revealed that he couldn’t even sleep after the win.

Why am I up!!!!!!!!!!! 😤😤😤😤😤🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2020

LeBron then decided to reveal why exactly he was having a hard time sleeping.

Mind Still in Sprint Mode! 🔒. Won’t let me sleep. Love it! Wouldn’t want it any other way right now — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2020

This isn’t the first time LeBron has talked about pulling an all-nighter after a big game. He said that he stayed up all night after Game 1 watching film. He’s clearly locked in and is trying to get out of the bubble as fast as possible.

LeBron Talks Shaq/Kobe Comparisons

With both Anthony Davis and LeBron playing at an incredibly high level, the duo has started to get compared to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who dominated the NBA when they were together in Los Angeles.

“I guess if you look in the sense of the size and the power and the speed that Shaq at his size played with, you could look at my game throughout the course of my career and say that,” LeBron said after the game. “And then you look at the elegance and the ability to shoot the ball and the ability to play in the paint as well as post up and get to the perimeter, I guess you can say that you can have some of AD’s game that could compare to Kobe’s game in that sense.”

“But I guess all four of us, we have a winning mentality,” LeBron added. “I can’t even believe I’m up here talking about myself and AD with Kobe and Shaq.”

LeBron and Davis have different styles than Shaq and Kobe so it’s not a perfect comparison but they are certainly one of the best duos the NBA has seen.

Davis Chimes In

Prior to this year, Davis never even made it past the second round of the playoffs. That doesn’t mean he had the will to win.

“We are two guys who want to win no matter the circumstance,” Davis said. “We both want to make sure that we do whatever it takes to help our team win. When you have two guys that are selfless … it’s not always going to be pretty. Sometimes we are going to argue and have disagreements, but we know it’s coming from the right place.

“When you have two guys who want to win as bad as we do and want to be dominant every single game, you have games like tonight where two guys, we’re able to score the basketball and able to rebound and able to find guys. It’s rare you see it.”

This isn’t the first time the Shaq and Kobe comparison has been brought up when talking about Davis and LeBron. Davis explained why the four players are often compared.

“He’s Kobe because he handles the ball,” Davis said. “And I’m Shaq because I play in the post.”

