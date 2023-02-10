LeBron James’ Son Shot At Lakers Front Office

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a significant trade to help improve their roster and boost their chances of making the playoffs, although it did cost them Russell Westbrook.

On February 9, shortly after the Westbrook trade was announced, LeBron James’ son Bryce shared his opinion on Instagram, posting a picture of Westbrook with the letter ‘L’ underneath it.

There’s no telling whether Bryce was referring to Westbrook or the Lakers for trading away one of his generation’s most popular guards; all we know is that Bryce considers one of the two parties to have lost something in this deal.

Still, Westbrook being traded away from the Lakers has been coming for a long time, with both the media and the fanbase postulating deals from almost the moment Los Angeles missed out on the 2022 post-season, where Westbrook was often used as a scapegoat.

Westbrook’s Trade Removes ‘Vampire’ From Lockerroom

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, who was speaking on a February 9 episode of NBA Today, the Lakers’ move to trade Westbrook removed a vampire from the team’s locker room.

"As one source told me, 'You remove a vampire from the locker room.' That meaning a vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room and Russell Westbrook moves on."@mcten on the Lakers trading Russ 🧛‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bDWqbxvimh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2023

“Russell Westbrook was not gonna be part of the team after this summer when his contract expired. And also, when his contract came off the books, the Lakers would have less money to deal with in the free agency period this summer,” McMenamin said, “So you had to do it if you wanted to get those pieces you could have part of the team moving forward. You get younger, you got shooting, you got switchable defenders, and as one source told me, you remove a vampire from the locker room. That meaning a vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room. Russell Westbrook moves on.”

Westbrook is now widely expected to be bought out the remaining months of his deal and become an unrestricted free agent. Over 52 games this season, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists on 41.7% shooting from the field and 29.6% shooting from deep.

LA Clippers Could Target Westbrook in Buyout Market

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the LA Clippers could emerge as a potential landing spot for Westbrook should the Utah Jazz buy out his contract.

Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

“Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT @BleacherReport,” Haynes Tweeted.

Despite his turbulent time on the Lakers roster, Westbrook is still seen as a high-level guard, and if he is no longer commanding a contract of $41 million per season , multiple teams will show interest in his services. Of course, Westbrook would make sense for the Clippers after they traded away both John Wall and Reggie Jackson at the trade deadline, leaving themselves short on depth at the guard position for the second half of the season.

Furthermore, it’s worth remembering that Westbrook reinvented himself this season, agreeing to a bench role for the Lakers and earning himself early consideration for the Sixth Man of the Year award thanks to his high level of play.