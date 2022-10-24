Lakers Star LeBron James Sounds Off on Russell Westbrook Situation

The Russell Westbrook situation is spiraling out of control for the Los Angeles Lakers but LeBron James has refused to throw any fuel on the fire.

Westbrook’s status with the team has been a cloud hanging over the start of the season and it’s been something the Lakers have had a hard time avoiding after a 0-3 start to the season.

But even in light of Westbrook’s struggles, James refused to give any soundbites that could be spun into Russ shade.

“I feel like this is an interview of trying to set me up to say something,” James said after losing to the Trail Blazers on Sunday. “I can tell that you guys are in the whole Russell Westbrook category right now. I don’t like to lose. I hate to lose at anything. I don’t care what happens throughout the course of my season or throughout the course of my career, I hate to lose. And especially the way we had this game. But give credit to Portland.

“You guys can write about Russ and all the things you want to try to talk about Russ, but I’m not up here to do that. I won’t do it. I’ve said it over and over. That is not my [M.O.]. That’s not who I am.”

Lakers Not Worried About Westbrook’s ‘Feelings’

Westbrook has started all three games this season and is averaging 28.7 minutes per contest. He has averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists and is shooting a miserable 28.9% from the field. As a whole, the Lakers has been beyond bad from deep and Westbrook has contributed to that, hitting just one of his 12 attempts.

Westbrook was sat down for the final moments of the Lakers’ 106-104 loss to the Blazers on Sunday after taking an ill-advised shot. Coach Darvin Ham didn’t have much regret over the decision or the potential lasting implications.

“We don’t have time for feelings or people being in their feelings. Like, we’re trying to turn this thing around,” Ham told reporters. “For one person to be in their feelings about when and where and how they should be in the game, I don’t have any time for that.”

James Backed Westbrook After Rough Shooting Night

James has said all the right things when it comes to Westbrook. Even when he went 0-11 from the field against the Clippers, James offered some support for his point guard.

“He’s a veteran. We’ve all had bad shooting nights. Everybody in this league has had bad shooting nights,” James said. “Who cares. I thought he played a great game. Defensively he was in tune, he pushed the tempo. He didn’t make any shots and that’s OK. He had five steals and two back-to-back in a critical time when they were trying to post him against Kawhi. He didn’t make any shots and that’s fine.”

Westbrook hasn’t done any himself any favors while speaking to the media of late, which included him openly saying coming off the bench in the preseason led to an injury. And the former MVP didn’t have any answers on Sunday when asked about the Blazers defending him with big man Jusuf Nurkić late in the game.

“You know, not really sure what to do. Just trying to do the best I can,” Westbrook said before being asked what the Lakers can do to turn things around. “I don’t have the answer to that one. Just keep competing.”

The Lakers have a few days to regroup before facing the Nuggets on Wednesday.