Lakers’ LeBron James Has Strong Reaction to Wild Stats Involving Spurs

Though LeBron James is still playing at a high level, his accomplishments are already among the greatest in NBA history. When we talk about recent dynasties in the NBA, we’ll hear about Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. Just by himself, LeBron rivals all of those dynasties.

NBATV dropped a stat recently that showed that the Lakers superstar’s stats are comparable to the Spurs when it comes to winning percentage, playoff appearances and championships. In fact, LeBron has won more championships than San Antonio since 2003.

LeBron had to react to the stat when he heard it.

Up until Tim Duncan retired, the Spurs were the symbol of excellence across the league. They were always among the best teams and they won a lot of games. It’s no small feat that LeBron has been able to essentially match them since he entered the NBA.

Greg Popovich Praises LeBron

Greg Popovich is one of the best minds in all of basketball, and he’s seen LeBron play quite a bit in his day. He even coached against him in the NBA Finals 2007. Popovich and the Spurs were able to beat the young superstar but things are a lot different now. The coach had some very strong praise for LeBron’s ability to play at a high level for as long as he has.

“It’s a tribute to both his intelligence level and his tenacity, his character and his commitment to excellence,” Popovich recently said, via Mark Medina of USA Today. “When you combine those things, you get what we see in LeBron James after all these years. He looks pretty much like when he first came into the league. He deserves a lot of credit for being the consummate professional, using every technique that he can and being on the cutting edge of things. His mental state along with his physical state really makes him very special. Probably more than anybody that has played the game.”

It’s baffling how LeBron has been able to sustain success for so long. Even the staunchest critics of the superstar have to acknowledge that it’s impressive.

LeBron Is Far From Done

LeBron just recently turned 36 and it’s fair to wonder how much longer we’ll be able to watch him play. Based on what we’ve seen recently, he could be playing at a high level for at least a few more years. Eventually, he will give up the mantle as the best player in the NBA but that hasn’t happened quite yet.

LeBron might be playing with the best roster he ever has so there should be a lot less pressure on him to perform at a high level every night. That should only help his longevitiy. It’s very possible that he’s an All-Star when he’s 40. There’s never been an NBA superstar as durable as LeBron so these are uncharted waters. Until he actually shows a decline in his play, it’s fair to expect him to compete for MVPs every season.

