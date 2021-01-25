Insider Claims That Lakers Star LeBron James ‘Dislikes’ Rival Superstar

When LeBron James was still playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, he played in four straight NBA Finals’ against the Golden State Warriors. His team was able to win one of the four. At the center of the Warriors dynasty was Steph Curry, who quickly became one of the most prolific shooters in league history.

Curry has played a large role in why LeBron hasn’t won more championships. If it wasn’t for the former, the latter may have already caught up to Michael Jordan’s six championship wins. Despite that, the two superstars appear to get along just fine. However, veteran sports insider Bill Simmons is claiming that LeBron actually isn’t very fond of Curry.

“Steph is the most lovable superstar maybe ever. No one gets mad at Steph, no one dislikes Steph,” MacMullan said on The Bill Simmons Podcast, via Fadeaway World.

“Well no, there’s one person that dislikes him,” Simmons interjected. “LeBron.”

“It’s a read between the lines,” Simmons said. “There’s definitely an iciness with them.”

LeBron Recently Congratulated Curry

It’s probably a bit of a stretch to suggest that LeBron doesn’t like Curry. Are the two men best friends? Probably not. Curry’s Warriors kept LeBron from winning three more championships. That likely doesn’t sit well with the Lakers star.

With that said, LeBron has gone out of his way to praise Curry. In fact, he just recently congratulated the guard for moving to second all-time in 3-point shots made with his 2,561st make against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. There’s no doubt LeBron has a ton of respect for Curry. They may not be buddies but they’ll always be connected due to their epic battles from 2015 to 2018.

LeBron Getting Last Laugh?

While Curry currently has the upper hand on LeBron, the Lakers superstar is probably going to get the last laugh. He just won a championship last season and Los Angeles looks like the premier team in the NBA once again.

After losing three out of four Finals matchups to Curry, LeBron headed to California and is poised to take over the state. It probably wasn’t intentional but it has to feel good for LeBron to dominate the Western Conference while playing the same state as Curry.

It’s unfortunate that the Warriors don’t have Klay Thompson right now. It would’ve been fascinating to see if they could reclaim the magic and compete with the Lakers. Curry is doing a solid job of leading Golden State right now. The team is 8-8 and only 0.5 games out of a playoff spot. They won’t be competing for a championship this year barring something crazy but even getting to the playoffs without Thompson would be a feat for Curry.

Regardless, the Western Conference is run by LeBron now after dominating the East for so long. Curry is now going to have to sit by and watch a potential Lakers dynasty forming in Los Angeles.

