Lakers Star LeBron James Struggling with Injury

LeBron James is itching to get back on the court — so much so that he’s waking up at night thinking about when he’ll make his return with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James revealed his struggles in a late-night tweet, breaking down what he’s been going through as he battles back from a high-ankle sprain he suffered on March 20.

“Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself,” James tweeted. “MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH! Ok anyways back to sleep I go #BasketballJones.”

Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself…. MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Ok anyways back to sleep I go #BasketballJones — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

James has rarely missed extended periods of time during his renowned 18-year NBA career and is having a hard time sitting on the sideline watching the Lakers play — and sometimes struggle — without him. He penned an emotional message after initial suffering the injury.

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now,” James wrote. “The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left.”

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

James Attacking Rehab to Get Back on Court

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel didn’t have an update on James on Sunday, saying the four-time MVP remains out “indefintley.” However, ESPN insider Dave McMenamin shed some light on what James has been going through on his journey back.

“We’re just about two weeks removed from that high-ankle sprain he suffered and soruces close to LeBron tell me it’s going to be 4-6 weeks total recovery time, they estimate. But LeBron is a freak of nature and his body could respond faster. We’ll see how that goes. I’ve also been told he’s been getting up as early at 5 in the morning to go through rehab.”

Anthony Davis’ Return Date Remains Uncertain

While James’ return date is still a little while away, his co-star Anthony Davis has been gearing up to get back on the court soon.

“AD continues to ramp up but Is still a ways away,” Vogel said during his pregame media availability. “It’s just being cautious with making sure that the buildup is happening at the right pace and that this thing is fully behind him,”

Davis and James will reportedly travel with the team on their upcoming five-game road trip, before returning to Staples Center on April 15. With fans also due to return to the building that day in LA, it seems like a convinient spot for Davis to make his return.

“The only certainty that I can give you is that we’ll have fans there,” Vogel said. “I can’t give you anything past that. I know it’s still uncertain when he’ll return.”

Davis is averaging 22.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks this season. He’s expected to be reevaluated this week.

Davis and James aren’t the only banged up members of the Lakers. Veteran guard Wesley Matthews is dealing with a neck issue, while new big man Andre Drummond is recovering from a torn toe nail and bruised big toe.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Roasted Over Hairline by Richard Jefferson