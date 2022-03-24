Lakers’ LeBron James Subject of Absurd Comment from Warriors’ Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green never minces words, so it’s not surprising to hear him say outlandish things from time to time.

However, his latest comment about Los Angeles Lakers superstar small forward LeBron James is pretty absurd, even for Green’s standards. The three-time champion and one-time Defensive Player of the Year said he would skip a Warriors game to watch LeBron pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list next season.

“If LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history,” Green said on his podcast. “So, that’s what we doing coach (Steve) Kerr.”

It sounds like Green is being totally serious here. If LeBron is set to pass Abdul-Jabbar on a day the Warriors are playing next season, it will be intriguing to see if Green actually skips the game to watch the King make history.

LeBron recently passed Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone for second on the all-time scoring list. Abdul-Jabbar has been atop the career points list since April 5, 1984, eight months before LeBron was even born in Akron, Ohio.

LeBron on Track to Break Record Next Season

ESPN predicts that LeBron will break Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record next season. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points during his legendary career and the Hall of Famer won’t be upset when LeBron passes him.

“I’m excited to see it happen,” Abdul-Jabbar told Marc Stein in September 2021. “I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements. If one person can do something that’s never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It’s a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.”

LeBron averages 27.1 points for his career, which is good for fifth in NBA history. Even though it’s basically a forgone conclusion that he will pass Abdul-Jabbar, LBJ won’t allow himself to think that way.

LeBron: ‘I Will Not Allow Myself to Think About It’

LeBron said he won’t think about breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s record after passing Malone against the Washington Wizards. The four-time Finals MVP wants everything to happen “organically.”

“I will not allow myself to think about it,” LeBron said of the possibility of passing Abdul-Jabbar. “I’ve always just played the game the way I’ve been playing it over the years, and these things have just happened organically by just going out and playing the game the right way. Hope to accomplish that at some point in my career, but I won’t think about it too much.”

It will be a special moment next season when LeBron passes Abdul-Jabbar. It will certainly be fascinating if Green and other current and former players show up to the game to support the Akron Hammer, who is the only player in NBA history to rank top-10 all-time in points and assists.