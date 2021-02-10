Lakers Star LeBron James Has Prefect Reaction to Viral Tom Brady Video

Fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl victory, Tom Brady is living his best life. While he isn’t known to be fun at parties, he couldn’t help but let himself hang loose at the celebration boat parade. A video of Brady apparently under the influence of alcohol started going viral online and even he admitted he was having a bit too much fun.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to have a parade for their recent championship run but LeBron James longs to celebrate the same way Brady did.

Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you! 😁😁🥴🥴👍🏾 https://t.co/6hDMncAKO7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 10, 2021

Unfortunately for the Lakers, COVID-19 rules are much stricter in California than they are in Florida. Because of that fact, they still haven’t had a parade. LeBron has been very vocal about the fact that he’d like to have a parade but it’s difficult right now for obvious reasons. The Lakers could steal the boat parade idea. There’s plenty of ocean near Los Angeles for the team to take advantage of.

Regardless of what they do, LeBron will get his championship parade eventually.

LeBron Inspired by Brady’s Success

LeBron and Brady have formed an unlikely bond recently over their statuses as elder statesmen in their respective sports. At 43, Brady surprised many people when he was able to lead a new team to the Super Bowl. LeBron is much younger at 36 but it’s a lot rarer for NBA players to be elite at his current age. Despite that many counted both men out due to their age, they both won championships within the last year.

LeBron is using Brady’s success as inspiration.

“It’s very inspiring for a guy like myself. But two different sports, two different positions,” LeBron said Monday, via Mark Medina of USA Today. “I don’t know how long I’m going to play the game. I don’t know how much more I’ll be able to give to the game. But the way I feel right now, we’ll see what happens. I have no timetable on it. I have no year of ‘Do I want to play until 30 this or 40 that?’ The game will let me know when it’s time. We’ll figure it out then.”

Playing until 43 probably isn’t likely for LeBron but he’s already blowing minds with his current success. Even if he can continue his level of play for one or two more years, it would be one of the most impressive feats in sports history.

LeBron Leading MVP Race Despite Age

The NBA is typically a young man’s game but that hasn’t been the case for LeBron. Not only is he playing at a high level, but he might also still be the best player in the entire league. In a recent poll at ESPN, voters picked LeBron as the top seed in the current MVP race.

He finished second to Giannis Antetokounmpo last year but could’ve easily won. It’s hard to know for sure if he can sustain this success for an entire season at his age. If he can, he certainly deserves to win the award.

