Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Lakers 3 Former Top-10 Picks for LeBron James

Prior to NBA All-Star weekend, the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers exploring a trade for LeBron James was considered preposterous. James set a match to any previous rumors thanks to his mini-media tour in Cleveland, igniting speculation that the Lakers may be forced to consider dealing the NBA legend this offseason.

In case you missed it, James left the door open for a return to the Cavaliers, emphasized he will play his final NBA season with his son Bronny James even if that is not on the Lakers and praised multiple general managers not named Rob Pelinka. Heavy has previously discussed the idea of a Cavaliers-Lakers deal, but James does not have a no-trade clause giving Los Angeles the ability to explore offers from teams beyond the Cavs.

If James does not sign an extension this offseason, one team to watch is the Knicks. While James does not have a no-trade clause, the Lakers are still likely going to want to work with Klutch Sports to deal James to a preferred destination. James has often discussed his affinity for playing in New York.

The point of contention in a hypothetical deal is likely going to be the inclusion of RJ Barrett. If the Knicks trade Barrett to the Lakers, James would land in Madison Square Garden with little help around him.

One potential trade option would be for the Knicks to send Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish to the Lakers in exchange for James. Instead of Barrett, the Knicks would send multiple first-round picks to the Lakers.

The Knicks could also adjust the deal to include Kemba Walker, who has clearly fallen out of favor in New York. From the Knicks perspective, the front office is likely willing to trade Barrett or anyone on their roster if it means finally landing James. Other appealing young Knicks players include center Mitchell Robinson and shooting guard Immanuel Quickley.

There is a good chance that James’ comments is aimed to put pressure on the Lakers front office to go all-in this offseason. The Lakers will be able to deal multiple future first-round picks this summer, and Westbrook will be on the final year of his contract which could make him easier to trade. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst paints a grim picture in Los Angeles noting the Lakers might have to make a trade this summer in order to convince James to sign an extension.

“But it isn’t free. Aug. 4 is the first day James can extend his contract again,” Windhorst detailed on February 21. “The Lakers will surely offer one. And James will have some demands before he accepts.

“The Lakers have a flawed roster — yes, James played a large role in putting it together but that doesn’t mean he isn’t ready to divorce it — but they have options. If Russell Westbrook picks up his own player option, he will be on a $47 million expiring contract.

“…Being aggressive and further mortgaging the future will be painful and risky. But James is making his feelings clear: He doesn’t care. Do it and they get more than new players, they will keep James deeply invested.”

If the Lakers cannot find a trade that will appease James, the franchise may need to consider a full rebuild which would center around dealing the superstar himself. The more preferable option is to build around James, but if the All-Star makes it clear he will walk in 2023 then the Lakers could explore a blockbuster trade.

Another option for the Lakers is to build around James and trade Anthony Davis. This comes with obvious challenges as Davis is a Klutch Sports client who James pushed for the Lakers to acquire.

Yet, James has shown a willingness to move on from nearly any player if it is not leading to wins. If James was able to be brutally honest, there is likely some disappointment that Davis has been unable to stay healthy the last two seasons. During an interview with Heavy.com NBA editor Sean Deveney, one league executive suggested trading Davis to the Knicks.

“Oh my God would Leon (Rose) love that,” the NBA executive explained to Heavy. “It is exactly what they need, a real superstar. But the assets are not there. The best deal, look at the Knicks’ books, the best they could do is Randle, Derrick Rose and RJ Barrett.

“I think LeBron wants to play with Derrick Rose and Barrett is a good prospect. But after that? Randle is the best you can get? No way. I think AD, he said he would go to New York when the Pels were trading him in 2019 but I do not know that he wants the scrutiny he would get. All his injuries, they would be all over him.”