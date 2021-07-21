Magic Johnson Says 11-Time All-Star Needs to Call LeBron James & Lakers

After 16 seasons in the NBA, Chris Paul made his first Finals appearance with the Phoenix Suns. He’s going to go down as one of the best point guards in league history but the one knock on his record was that he’d never won a championship. He came so close this season but was stopped dead in his tracks by a legendary Giannis Antetokounmpo Finals run with the Milwaukee Bucks. At 36-years-old, Paul’s championship window is closing.

The star guard can hit free agency this offseason and has to think carefully about what he’ll do next. The Suns caught some major breaks in the playoffs this season and will likely have a much tougher road to the Finals as Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Jamal Murray and Kawhi Leonard get healthy. Magic Johnson doesn’t want to see Paul waste his last few years in the NBA and pleaded with him to call LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Chris Paul opts out of his contract with the Suns, his first call should be from his best friend LeBron James and the Lakers. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2021

Paul has avoided joining a superteam throughout his career but it could be his only path to a championship. With only so many years left in the NBA, he might need to join a team like the Lakers to ensure he gets a ring before he retires.

Paul Not Retiring

Though Paul is one of the older players in the league, he’s still playing at a very high level. He even received MVP votes for his performance this season. He’s still got some juice left in the tank and made it clear he has no intention of quitting basketball quite yet.

“It will take a while to process this and whatnot, but it’s the same mentality — get back to work,” Paul said after the loss to the Bucks. “I ain’t retiring if that’s what you’re asking. That’s out. Back to work.”

That doesn’t come as surprise. Nobody expected Paul to hang up his sneakers quite yet. However, it remains to be seen if he’ll be spending his last productive years in Phoenix.

Would Paul Coming to L.A. Guarantee a Championship?

If Paul is going to give up on his dream of winning a championship without a superteam, he’s going to have to make sure he picks the right one. Johnson believes that teaming up with LeBron and Davis will guarantee him a ring.

A big three with LeBron, Chris, and AD will equal a NBA championship! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2021

LeBron and Paul are 36 right now so they only have so many years left. It would be interesting to see the two close friends get a chance to play together. However, this big three would have concerns. All three of them have injury histories. After being an iron man for his whole career, LeBron has dealt with serious injuries in two of the last three seasons. Davis just had his playoffs derailed by an injury after missing most of the season with an injury. Paul has a long history of getting banged up, as well. If they could all stay healthy, this team would be close to unstoppable. However, there’s no guarantee that would happen.

