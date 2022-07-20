NBA Exec Pushes Lakers to Target Young Guard if Blockbuster Trade Falls Through

A Los Angeles Lakers trade for Kyrie Irving is no longer looking like a sure thing. The team has essentially stopped building out the roster as they weigh their trade options but it’s now a real possibility that Irving stays with the Brooklyn Nets. If that happens, the Lakers have to figure out other ways to improve their roster.

That won’t be easy with flexibility and money limited. The team continues to weigh Russell Westbrook’s trade options but it’s no sure thing that they’ll find a suitor. Finding shooters will become the Lakers’ top priority if they have to move forward with the former MVP. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to a Western Conference executive who believes that Los Angeles may need to look at the Utah Jazz as a possible trade partner.

“They need shooting. If you don’t get Kyrie, you need shooting. If you do get Kyrie, you need shooting,” the executive said. “So they’re keeping their options open for that. They’ve asked about Eric Gordon but they don’t have the pieces to get him, not right now, at least, the Rockets are playing hardball on him for some reason. But I think Malik Beasley is the guy they should be looking at if they can get him from Utah. They asked about him when he was in Minnesota, now they can try to get him in a situation where Utah does not want him. The Jazz want picks so the Lakers would have to give up one of their picks, but he is in their range.”

Beasley Coming off Down Season

Beasley would be an interesting player to target this offseason. His value should be quite low compared to previous seasons. After averaging over 19 points a game in back-to-back years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 25-year-old guard fell back to earth last season.

He dropped to only 12.1 points a game and saw his 3-point percentage dip to 37.7%. However, he still hits 38.6% of his threes over his career, which is solid and would be an upgrade on the Lakers. He’s making $15 million a year next season so Los Angeles would need to send out Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn just to make the money work. Adding picks to the package may be a steep price for a guard coming off a disappointing season.

Jeremy Lamb Could Be Free Agent Target

If the Lakers don’t like their trade options, there are still available free agents. The executive named Jeremy Lamb as a potential fit.

“The best option in free agency might be to give Jeremy Lamb a try,” the executive said. “He has had some bad years but he still has a nice shot, it just does not go in enough. He just needs to get some consistent minutes and he can be effective.”

Lamb most recently played with the Sacramento Kings where he hit just 30.2% of his threes in 17 games. He’s only a career 34.2% 3-point shooter but is just a season removed from a year he hit 40.6% of his threes. He’s not a sure bet but could be worth a shot considering the lack of great options.

