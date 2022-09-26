Lakers Ink Former Celtics Forward to Deal Ahead of Camp

The Los Angeles Lakers are rounding out their training camp roster, with the latest addition being former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan.

The Lakers have signed Ryan to a non-guaranteed deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Ryan is 25 years old and has spent the majority of his time in the G-League. He went undrafted out of Chattanooga, where he averaged 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 35.9% from deep as a senior.

Sources: The Lakers plan to sign G/F Matt Ryan on a non-guaranteed deal. Four-year NBA veteran Dwayne Bacon is also working toward training camp deal with the Lakers. Ryan was with the Celtics on a two-way last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2022

He played 30 games in the G-League last season with the Grand Rapids Gold and Maine Celtics, averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Ryan was called up to the Celtics but didn’t crack the rotation, playing in just five minutes in one game, scoring three points.

While the Celtics decided to go in a different direction, Ryan did have a successful Summer League stint with Boston, albeit he was limited to just a pair of games. He averaged 19 points and hit a wild buzzer-beater in one of the matchups.

Ryan will now get a chance to impress the Lakers and could potentially find a home with their G-League affiliate if he doesn’t make the roster out of camp. At 6-foot-7 with the ability to hit from deep, he is an interesting prospect to watch.

Lakers Also Nearing Deal With Dwayne Bacon

Charania also added that the Lakers are nearing a deal with former Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic wing Dwayne Bacon. He had worked out for the team recently and the Lakers must have liked what they saw from the former second-round pick.

Bacon has 80 starts to his name, averaging 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in his NBA career. He spent last season playing overseas with AS Monaco Basket, averaging 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 40 games played. Bacon also saw an uptick in his 3-point shooting, hitting at a 36.7% clip.

“My first two years [in the NBA], I dealt with depression,” Bacon said on “The Role Player Podcast” this summer. “Not playing, in my head like, ‘Am I good enough?’ Coming [overseas] and being a factor, one of the main guys…that made me feel so good.

“I definitely could have stayed in the league and sat there, but I came over here and opened up my whole talent like this was actually my first time I got a chance to really open up my game since college.”

Russell Westbrook Still Big Question for Lakers

When training camp kicks off this week, point guard Russell Westbrook will be among those in attendance after a turbulent offseason that saw the former MVP mentioned in a bevy of trade rumors.

None of those deals came to fruition — in large part due to his massive salary — and the Lakers appear set to run it back with Westbrook, who may have to adjust to a bench role. In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Westbrook sounded open to the idea, although that may change once it becomes a reality.

“I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win,” Westbrook told Adrian Wojnarowski. “I’m prepared for whatever comes my way.”

Westbrook will have some competition. The team traded for veteran Patrick Beverley this offseason and recently reunited with Dennis Schroder, who Westbrook played with previously in Oklahoma City.