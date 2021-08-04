Carmelo Anthony Goes Viral for Learning Lakers News at Gym [WATCH]

Carmelo Anthony is already putting in work in his quest to win a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony’s trainer Chris Brickley revealed Anthony was in the gym putting up shots when he learned the Lakers would be signing him to a free-agent deal.

“In real time!!! As @carmeloanthony officially becomes a @lakers he getting ready to get a 💍💍💍!!! LETS GO!!! 📸 @alexkoblenz,” Brickley posted on Instagram after the news became official.

Anthony was draining jumpers at the top of the key as news broke that he was joining the Lakers.

LeBron Joined Melo in the Gym After the 2 Became Lakers Teammates

Brickley later posted photos of James joining Anthony in the gym for a workout, but the photos appear to be from a previous session. The two have publicly discussed playing together throughout their careers and will finally get the opportunity in 2021. Brickley posted several videos of Anthony’s workout to his Instagram Stories.

“Melo & Bron 💯🎯,” Brickley posted along with photos from a workout session featuring the new duo.

During a 2019 interview on ESPN First Take, Anthony revealed he had discussions about teaming up with James since they were “18,19 years old.” The Lakers opted to pass on signing Anthony on multiple occassions but are getting another opportunity with star signing a one-year deal.

“One thousand percent. We’ve talked about it since we were 18, 19 years old,” Anthony said at the time, per Bleacher Report. “We reached out to a lot of people. The Lakers has been one of them. The Clippers has been one of them. We reaching out, we talking, it’s dialogues with certain teams. I don’t want to get into specifics, but there’s conversations.”

LeBron: ‘I Know Melo Better Than Melo Knows Himself at Times’

James campaigned for the Lakers to sign Anthony back in 2018 as well. The Lakers attacked this offseason by adding players that James has a great familiarity with as the team hopes to bounce back from a first-round playoff exit.

“I don’t know. I mean, listen, it’s just my opinion,” James explained at the time. “But it’s not like I lit a fire in anybody’s a–. It’s just my opinion. People ask me questions, ‘Hey, how do you feel …’ and you know, I think it would it be great to have Carmelo Anthony be on the Lakers. I believe Melo can still play the game. I believe I can help Melo. I know Melo better than Melo knows himself at times, and vice versa. So if the opportunity presents itself I would welcome it. That’s what it all boils down to.”

Anthony revealed the news on social media by posting a graphic featuring his own logo along with the Lakers emblem. It remains to be seen whether the Lakers will have success on the court, but the squad does not lack star-power with the additions of Anthony and Russell Westbrook.