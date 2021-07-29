Lakers Big Man Appears to React to Trade Rumors in Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers have involved Montrezl Harrell in trade talks, something the veteran big man finds fascinating.

Harrell has been rumored to be in multiple trade packages as the Lakers look to improve the roster, most notably in a deal for Kings sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield.

Harrell appeared to react to his name being tossed around in trade rumors in a tweet, writing: “Lmaoo this is wild man!”

Lmaoo this is wild man! 😂😂😂 — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) July 28, 2021

Nearly every response to the tweet references Harrell being traded to the Kings, which has been a hot rumor this week.

If the Lakers are to deal Harrell, he’d have to opt in to his player option for next season, which is worth $9.7 million. If Harrell is into the idea of playing for the Kings, where he would likely have a larger role next season — albeit on a worse team — he could opt in simply so the deal can get done. If he feels confident that he can get more money elsewhere as a free agent, he can decide not to test the waters as an unrestricted free agent.

Harrell signed with the Lakers fresh off winning Sixth Man of the Year with the Clippers and was expected to be a difference-maker at the center position. That never truly panned out and he’s voiced his displeasure with his role on the Lakers multiple times.

“I came in every day, I did my job, I did what they asked me to do,” Harrell said in his exit interview. “I played my role. It’s as simple as that. As far as my future, I don’t know what that holds right now. “As far as my future with being a Lakers basketball player, we’ll worry about that later when free agency time rolls around, brother.”

Harrell is 50-50 about exercising his player option, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported. Regardless of what he decides, it doesn’t sound like his future is in purple and gold.

Lakers Stepping Up Efforts to Landy Buddy Hield

While Hield isn’t a name that draws buzz like Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry or even DeMar DeRozan, he could be a key addition for a Lakers team that struggled to shoot the 3-ball last season.

Hield averaged 16.6 points last season with the Kings, shooting just over 39% from beyond the arc. He also 4.7 rebounds and handed out 3.6 assists per game. The Lakers have stepped up their efforts to land Hield ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft, per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

With fewer than 24 hours until the 2021 draft, multiple league sources say Los Angeles has stepped up their efforts by adding the no. 22 pick to a deal that’d include Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

O’Connor also notes that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka used to represent Hield at Landmark as an agent. That could be why the Lakers are so set on landing the former No. 6 overall pick. It’ll be a busy draft day for the Lakers, who looking increasing unlikely to stay at No. 22 in the first round.

