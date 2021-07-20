Lakers Big Man Claps Back at Haters on Social Media

Montrezl Harrell has no problem letting his emotions out on social media and the Los Angeles Lakers big man recently sent a message to his haters.

Harrell has been busy on the summer basketball circuit but took some time to send out the message to those who might be talking trash to him on social media.

“Aye I know I’m doing some right because every day I open this app someone hating on some I’m doing,” Harrell said with a bunch of crying laughing emojis. “God bless you all. Have a blessed week.”

Harrell has been open that comments on social media affect him, especially when things get personal. During his exit interview, Harrell spoke of some of the backlash he got when the Lakers were eliminated, with trolls taking shots at his recently deceased grandmother who he was raised by.

“I find every day challenging, brother,” Harrell told reporters, per SB Nation. “Especially when there’s dummies out there, heartless people who get on social media and just say the things that they say. I still get people, even to last night had people have the nerve to get on social media and say ‘f my grandmother.’ Which they wouldn’t dare say to my face in any circumstance.”

Harrell Has Been Outspoken About Lakers Experience





Harrell has been hooping this offseason to stay sharp in what is a very important offseason for him. He’s coming off an uneven season with the Lakers where he averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds on 62.2% shooting. He has a $9.72 million player-option for next season, but it’s far from a foregone conclusion that he’ll opt into that. If he doesn’t, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

Harrell hasn’t outright said he’s not returning to the Lakers next year, but his comments have not inspired a sense of optimism that he’ll be back in LA next season.

“I came in every day, I did my job, I did what they asked me to do,” Harrell said. “I played my role. It’s as simple as that. As far as my future, I don’t know that holds right now. We just finished playing last night, so I can’t give you that answer right now brother, but I came in, I did my job and whenever my number was called I went out there, played to the best of my abilities and left it all on the floor.

“… far as my future with being a Lakers basketball player, we’ll worry about that later when free agency time rolls around, brother.”

He’s also been fairly critical about his role, which really shifted after Andre Drummond arrived and in the postseason.

“Match up situations are excuses lmao,” Harrell said on Instagram. “That s–t isn’t real.”

Trezz commenting on fans asking about his playing time…I feel like Vogel fucked up with his rotations all year and it hurt our chemistry. Smdh pic.twitter.com/9uRzPVks1N — HisandHerLakers (@HisandHerLakers) July 10, 2021

Harrell Not Only Lakers Big Man Making Noise on Social Media

Harrell has not been the only Lakers big man making some waves on social media. Drummond has been up to some hijinks, causing a stir with some comments about his playing time while responding to a comment on Instagram.

“I wish you could only dominate the paint like Lopez and Ayton,” the comment read. “Like for real.”

Drummond didn’t like that one bit and quickly fired back with a comment of his own, blaming his lack of playing time and the Lakers coaching staff for his numbers.

“Tell y’all coach play me more and I could,” Drummond wrote in response to the account.

Drummond later explained that the comment was made in an effort to drum up some momentum around his NFT release, which turned out to be a total fail.

