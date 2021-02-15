Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell Addresses Impending Free Agency of Key Teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers could have a very interesting free agency period once the season ends. They don’t have to worry about losing one of their superstars but they could have a hard time keeping Talen Horton-Tucker. The young guard has been the team’s biggest surprise this season and there are people who think he has legitimate star potential.

Horton-Tucker will be a restricted free agent this offseason, which gives the Lakers the upper hand. However, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, there are teams around the NBA that are ready to make a run at the guard. Montrezl Harrell shares an agent with Horton-Tucker but isn’t too concerned with his teammate’s personal life.

“Nah brother, I got my own things that I’ve got to worry about,” Harrell said when asked if he’d given any advice to Horton-Tucker, via Silver Screen & Roll.

While he isn’t offering any advice, Harrell did give some insight into how Horton-Tucker is handling the added attention.

“This is a young kid who I don’t think is worrying too much about (free agency) right now. He’s just looking to get better and go out and play the game the right way,” Harrell said. “We’ve got a great agency with Klutch and we leave those things to them. We can’t worry about what’s not in our control, and everything you just mentioned right there is not in Talen’s control.”

If Horton-Tucker keeps showing flashes, he’s going to be very popular in free agency. The Lakers may not be able to hold onto him past this season.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Harrell Offers More Insight

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Horton-Tucker but he’s still got a long way to go before he can become a star. Luckily, his head is in the right mind space.

“Only thing that Talen can control is going out here, playing the right way and executing our game plan offensively and defensively and playing for the team to win,” Harrell said. “As far as his individual status and goals, I don’t think that’s something he worries about. He’s a young player, and he’s just looking to continue getting better.”

Horton-Tucker’s Lakers teammates have a ton of respect for him, which should only make him more valuable to a potentially interested team.

Talen Horton-Tucker ERUPTS For 33 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST & 4 STL In Lakers W!Talen Horton-Tucker GOES OFF for 33 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST & 4 STL in Lakers #NBAPreseason W! Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5 2020-12-14T04:22:01Z

Horton-Tucker No Longer a Secret

If you look at Horton-Tucker’s stats, they aren’t too impressive. He’s averaging seven points a game and only shooting about 29% from the 3-point line. Those numbers aren’t exciting but he’s also playing on a roster loaded with veteran talent. He was always going to be one of the odd men out.

However, the Lakers can’t hide Horton-Tucker anymore. Everybody across the NBA knows who he is now. Los Angeles won’t have the luxury of having the young guard catching teams off guard. Regardless, it shouldn’t matter too much. The Lakers roster is so full of talent that they’re having a hard time giving everybody enough minutes. That depth will be very valuable late in the season and in the playoffs.

READ NEXT: Ex-Laker Drops Strong Statement on Getting Traded in Offseason

