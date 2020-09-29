Lakers Legend Comes to Defense of LeBron James

LeBron James has led the Los Angeles Lakers back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, but still, there are haters out there who doubt “The King” and where he ranks among the all-time greats.

Skip Bayless, one of the hosts of Undisputed on FS1, went on one of his patented rants criticizing James on Monday and Lakers legend Mychal Thompson simply had heard enough.

“WOW…Just…WOW…I’m sittin here lissening to Skip Bayless actually DOWN PLAYING Lebrons credentials,” Thompson wrote. “Are u FREEKING KIDDING ME, Skip? Skip shud change his name to Skip SAYless.”

He continued: “If Skip Bayless questions Lebrons greatness…Duz he also question the Suns importance for Life on Earth? Duz he question the need for Novacaine during a Root Canal?”

Skip Bayless Relentless Critic of LeBron James

Bayless has found every way imaginable to go after James this postseason, from questioning his ability in the clutch to trying to discredit the Lakers’ current playoff run, calling it a “cakewalk.”

“This is LeBron’s easiest path to a ring: KD/Kyrie decided not to play. So LBJ got to beat a 35-39 Portland (and Dame got hurt), then the Rockets after Danuel House broke house rules, then the Nuggets instead of Kawhi’s Clippers, and now maybe the overachieving Heat. Meant to be,” Bayless tweeted before the Heat locked up a spot in the NBA Finals on Sunday.

James finished his 17th year in the NBA as the MVP runner-up, averaging 25.3 points, 7.8 assists and a league-leading 10.2 assists. James put up his best performance of the postseason to close out the Nuggets, posting 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a massive triple-double.

Andre Iguodala: LeBron James is ‘Top Talent Ever’

While the talking heads on TV will have their fun, James garners a large amount of respect from the players on the court with him. Andre Iguodala — who James has squared off with in the playoffs before while with the Warriors — displayed that on Monday when asked about guarding James.

“You just got to have that will, understanding you’re guarding the top talent ever,” Iguodala told The Undefeated. “He’s going to make you pay when you make mistakes. You just try to play mistake-free basketball. Put him in vulnerable situations where you feel like you got the advantage, whether it’s a shot or a pass or where he is defensively.”

Lebron and the Lakers are huge favorites to take home the title, coming in at -400 to win the series. LA won both of its games against the Heat this season. The first was a 95-80 win at home in Staples Center on Nov. 8 and the other came on Dec. 13 in the form of a 113-110 victory. Regardless of what the odds might says, James is focused on finishing the job and winning a title with a third NBA franchise.

“The job is not done,” James said after advancing to his 10th NBA Finals. “But it’s great to appreciate the moments throughout the course of a journey.

“I am extremely proud to be a part of this franchise getting back to where it belongs, playing and competing for championships. This is what I came here for.”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Wednesday from the bubble in Orlando.

