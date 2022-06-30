Lakers Miss on 2-Time All-Star Who Joins Contender: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to have to get creative to improve their roster this offseason and are already missing out on potential free agent targets. Veteran guard Victor Oladipo was mentioned as a potential fit for the Lakers but already re-signed with the Miami Heat on a one-year, $11 million deal, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The former No. 2 pick in the 2013 NBA draft was a free agent and the Lakers could have attempted to add Oladipo on a one-year prove-it deal similar to what the team did last offseason with Malik Monk. The challenge is the Lakers could not compete with the Heat’s $11 million offer. Heading into free agency, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha outlined why Oladipo could have been a target for the Lakers.

“The two-time All-Star has only played 12 games over the past two seasons. He had several impressive moments with the Heat last season, particularly on the defensive end,” Buha wrote on June 29, 2022. “There are two important questions with Oladipo: How real is his 3-point shooting? (He shot 41.7 percent in eight regular-season games and just 27.4 percent in 15 postseason games.) He’s largely been a below-average shooter, and the Lakers can’t afford to further compromise their spacing.

“And what type of role does he envision for himself next season? Depending on Westbrook’s presence, Oladipo could be the fourth option in the pecking order. Does he want to get back to his Indiana role? This might not be the situation for that. Nonetheless, he checks a lot of boxes, including as a secondary ballhandler and playmaker.”

Oladipo Posted a Cryptic Message Ahead of Free Agency

What you seek is seeking you. 🐺 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 30, 2022

Oladipo has battled injuries dating back to the 2018-19 season and played in only eight games last season for the Heat. During his limited action with Miami, Oladipo is averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game while shooting 41.7% from the three-point line.

While it is a smaller sample size, Oladipo averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 32.6% from long range in 33 appearances during the 2020-21 season.

Oladipo appears motivated to prove that he can once again become a top player as we saw during his early tenure with the Pacers that earned him back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2018 and 2019. The veteran wing took to Twitter to post a cryptic message just hours before free agency tipped off on June 30.

“How quickly they forget, but soon they will remember,” Oladipo posted in a meme format along with a wolf emoji.

Oladipo Has Been a Streaky 3-Point Shooter But Displayed Upside

Beyond Oladipo’s health, the biggest question mark is the consistency of the guard’s long-range shooting. Over his career Oladipo has been a bit streaky shooting 34.8% from the three-point line over his nine NBA seasons.

There have been times when Oladipo has been much more effective from long range shooting a career-high 37.1% during the 2017-18 season with Indiana. This is much improved from the 32.7% Oladipo shot from the three-point line during his rookie season in 2013-14.

As for the Lakers, Oladipo would have given Los Angeles another offensive threat to take some of the pressure off LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Oladipo’s best asset last season for the Heat was his defense during his limited time on the floor. Like Kyle Lowry, Oladipo becomes another potential target who the Lakers could not snag from the Heat.